Freitag, 20.01.2023
Sondermeldung: Heute noch rein? – Kommt am Wochenende DIE Meldung?
WKN: 866953 ISIN: US4370761029 Ticker-Symbol: HDI 
Tradegate
20.01.23
16:45 Uhr
286,20 Euro
-0,95
-0,33 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
20.01.2023 | 16:26
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Home Depot Foundation, Team Rubicon and World Central Kitchen Help Communities Impacted by Southern Tornadoes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / The Home Depot:

Originally published on Built From Scratch

Last week's tornadoes upended many communities in the Southeast. The Home Depot Foundation is partnering with Habitat for Humanity, Team Rubicon, The American Red Cross and other nonprofit organizations to help those impacted by the storms.

Volunteers from Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, recently delivered nearly 1,000 disaster relief kits and other relief supplies to a community distribution site in Griffin, Georgia, before spending the day cleaning up downed trees and removing debris from nearby neighborhoods. They also delivered water to local residents.

Team Rubicon and World Central Kitchen, two of The Home Depot Foundation's national partners, are also helping restore impacted communities in and around Selma, Alabama. Team Rubicon volunteers are helping remove trees and debris and will perform home repairs as needed. World Central Kitchen has been providing meals for community members and emergency workers as everyone leaned into cleanup efforts.

The Home Depot Foundation is committed to supporting communities with natural disaster preparedness, short-term response and long-term recovery. With the help of several nonprofit partners, The Foundation is able to provide immediate support, resources and relief supplies to communities in need.?In 2022, The Home Depot Foundation committed more than $5.5 million to support disaster response efforts.

The Home Depot, Friday, January 20, 2023, Press release picture

The Home Depot, Friday, January 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736072/The-Home-Depot-Foundation-Team-Rubicon-and-World-Central-Kitchen-Help-Communities-Impacted-by-Southern-Tornadoes

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
