Recruiter.com Group, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air an interview with Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), an on-demand recruiting platform, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, January 21, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Recruiter.com Group, Inc.'s Chairman and CEO Evan Sohn discusses the Company's double-digit revenue growth, high insider ownership, the state of the job market, and much more.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.rcrtinfo.com/interview_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict" "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

RCRT@redchip.com

