IBM Volunteer Invests in STEM Education via Mentoring

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / This Mentoring Month we're celebrating IBM mentors who help mentees connect to the world of work. Kyle volunteers with organizations from mentoring students in building robots to tutoring high school programming classes to teaching girls to program mobile apps for social impact.

