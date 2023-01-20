Anzeige
Freitag, 20.01.2023
Sondermeldung: Heute noch rein? – Kommt am Wochenende DIE Meldung?
IBM Volunteer Invests in STEM Education via Mentoring

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / This Mentoring Month we're celebrating IBM mentors who help mentees connect to the world of work. Kyle volunteers with organizations from mentoring students in building robots to tutoring high school programming classes to teaching girls to program mobile apps for social impact.

Learn more about IBM skills programs and mentors at https://skillsbuild.org/

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736071/IBM-Volunteer-Invests-in-STEM-Education-via-Mentoring

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
