Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Novel educational project The CEO.News is being released to US digital business owners and entrepreneurs. The company was founded on the idea that busy professionals seek educational resources that condense valuable information to avoid long courses, drawn-out seminars, and other time-consuming methods of training.

The CEO.News studies the experiences of successful large corporations and managers and analyzes their path to success, preparing individual case studies for students based upon this information. The company also analyzes the success stories of small- to mid-sized businesses and provides real data and real stories of these companies: how they handled setbacks, how they explored non-standard sales practices, and how they explored a variety of growth channels.

The business education market is a growing one, as new technology and a changing workforce - especially post-pandemic - creates a consistent demand for new skill sets. The goal of The CEO.News is to teach strategic thinking by stimulating users to think independently, look at business as an ecosystem, and further apply these findings in the realities of their company and its current size.

Due to this evolving nature of tech business as a whole, The CEO.News is a source of ongoing education, offering a monthly subscription. Founder Sasha Garcia Gavrylyuk herself says, "People don't need a lot of content. They need less information, but for the information to be high-quality, and presented in an interesting and understandable form. People read too much, watch too many videos, study too much. As a result, it's all washed away in white noise."

The CEO.News approaches business education in two stages. The first part is an acquaintance with the client's company and analysis. And the second is an analysis of the key moments of business formation according to the CEO.News' methodology. The CEO.News shows and tells how a particular company's strategic decisions made years ago can be applied to businesses of any size now.

Garcia Gavrylyuk describes her firm's educational approach as microlearning. "This can be an extremely effective tool," she says. "Our brains remember information very selectively due to a large flow of input, so our program offers only the most useful cases and the most effective tools that are presented in an accessible and easy-to-remember format. We decided to send our newsletter bi-monthly so that it's not intrusive."

She adds that along with making its services available in the US, along with other international expansion, the plan for The CEO.News is to develop its own global community, in which users from all over the world will be able to exchange business experience, communicate, and network.

