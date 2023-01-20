BOIRON: 2022 SALES

(Unaudited data)
QUARTERLY SALES IN 2022 (VARIATION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)
|in thousands of euros
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|3rd quarter
|4th quarter
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|France
|77,055
|51,518
|+49.6%
|54,283
|53,412
|+1.6%
|58,275
|58,021
|+0.4%
|71,408
|75,556
|-5.5%
|Europe (excluding France)
|34,476
|20,039
|+72.0%
|26,228
|22,194
|+18.2%
|35,744
|32,226
|+10.9%
|33,403
|40,941
|-18.4%
|North America
|28,944
|17,657
|+63.9%
|23,282
|17,723
|+31.4%
|29,107
|23,314
|+24.8%
|39,170
|25,156
|+55.7%
|Other countries
|5,305
|1,958
|+171.0%
|7,189
|5,430
|+32.4%
|5,295
|4,193
|+26.3%
|5,074
|5,863
|-13.4%
|Group total
|145,780
|91,172
|+59.9%
|110,982
|98,759
|+12.4%
|128,422
|117,754
|+9.1%
|149,055
|147,516
|+1.0%
|in thousands of euros
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|3rd quarter
|4th quarter
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|2022
|2021
|Var.
|Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines
|45,516
|46,352
|-1.8%
|43,360
|47,642
|-9.0%
|41,081
|45,840
|-10.4%
|54,709
|55,133
|-0.8%
|Homeopathic specialties
|67,100
|39,430
|+70.2%
|54,816
|40,683
|+34.7%
|74,349
|58,718
|+26.6%
|83,455
|67,389
|+23.8%
|Other health products*
|33,164
|5,390
|+515.3%
|12,806
|10,434
|+22.7%
|12,992
|13 196
|-1.5%
|10,891
|24,994
|-56.4%
|Group total
|145,780
|91,172
|+59.9%
|110,982
|98,759
|+12.4%
|128,422
|117,754
|+9.1%
|149,055
|147,516
|+1.0%
* "Other health products" include non-homeopathic products (medical devices, dietary supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy), which were presented under "specialties" until 2021.
Fourth quarter sales were up slightly compared to high sales posted in the last quarter of 2021, which included a significant number of COVID test sales.
Sales of non-proprietary homeopathic medicines in France are stabilizing.
Homeopathic specialties continued to grow in almost all countries, in particular thanks to the winter range.
The decline in sales in Europe and in other healthcare products was primarily due to a decrease in COVID test sales.
In France, this quarter also included the launch of:
- new homeopathic medicines: LabiaMéo®, for treating cold sores, and ConvaMéo®, for managing symptoms of temporary fatigue during recovery;
- an online store. This project is part of our goal to be closer to patients on a daily basis. 32 products are sold across three different ranges: cosmetics, food supplements and storage solutions.
A distribution contract has also been signed with GIULIANI S.p.A, which markets natural, effective and safe dermatology and gastroenterology products. Our subsidiaries in Portugal (from January) and Spain (in the second half of 2023) will distribute some of their products
CUMULATIVE SALES AS OF THE END OF DECEMBER 2022
|in thousands of euros
|2022
|2021
|Variation at
current
exchange rates
|Variation at
constant
exchange rates
|France
|261,020
|238,506
|+9.4%
|+9.4%
|Europe (excluding France)
|129,851
|115,401
|+12.5%
|+10.1%
|North America
|120,504
|83,850
|+43.7%
|+28.6%
|Other countries
|22,864
|17,444
|+31.1%
|+21.8%
|Group total
|534,239
|455,201
|+17.4%
|+13.6%
|in thousands of euros
|2022
|2021
|Variation at current
exchange rates
|Variation at
constant
exchange rates
|Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines
|184,666
|194,967
|-5.3%
|-6.9%
|Homeopathic specialties
|279,720
|206,220
|+35.6%
|+29.2%
|Other health products*
|69,853
|54,014
|+29.3%
|+28.2%
|Group total
|534,239
|455,201
|+17.4%
|+13.6%
* "Other health products" include non-homeopathic products (medical devices, dietary supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy), which were presented under "specialties" until 2021.
Full-year 2022 sales were up 17.4%.
- In France, despite the decline in sales of non-proprietary homeopathic medicines, sales of homeopathic specialties and other healthcare products increased 9.4%.
- In the international segment, sales increased 26.1%. This growth was recorded in all regions and for all products.
- Sales of new products launched since 2020 amounted to €77.6 million, compared with €51.1 million last year.
Given the significant increase in sales over the year, full-year 2022 operating income is estimated to be higher than that of 2021.
We continue to put all our energy and determination into ensuring that every patient in the world can take advantage of homeopathy and ours others healthcare solutions, thereby supporting a more humane, efficient and sustainable healthcare system.
Laboratoires BOIRON
Our next update: March 21, 2023, after the close of the stock market, publication of 2022 results.
Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot
Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - E-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nWeaaZdmZGebnGyeaZtmmWRomJpklpKYZpWayWJoYpubbZ1kmmxmnMmcZnBplmlm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78140-boi-190123-ca-2022-gb.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free