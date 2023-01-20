BOIRON: 2022 SALES

(Unaudited data)

QUARTERLY SALES IN 2022 (VARIATION AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)

in thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. France 77,055 51,518 +49.6% 54,283 53,412 +1.6% 58,275 58,021 +0.4% 71,408 75,556 -5.5% Europe (excluding France) 34,476 20,039 +72.0% 26,228 22,194 +18.2% 35,744 32,226 +10.9% 33,403 40,941 -18.4% North America 28,944 17,657 +63.9% 23,282 17,723 +31.4% 29,107 23,314 +24.8% 39,170 25,156 +55.7% Other countries 5,305 1,958 +171.0% 7,189 5,430 +32.4% 5,295 4,193 +26.3% 5,074 5,863 -13.4% Group total 145,780 91,172 +59.9% 110,982 98,759 +12.4% 128,422 117,754 +9.1% 149,055 147,516 +1.0% in thousands of euros 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. 2022 2021 Var. Non-proprietary Homeopathic Medicines 45,516 46,352 -1.8% 43,360 47,642 -9.0% 41,081 45,840 -10.4% 54,709 55,133 -0.8% Homeopathic specialties 67,100 39,430 +70.2% 54,816 40,683 +34.7% 74,349 58,718 +26.6% 83,455 67,389 +23.8% Other health products* 33,164 5,390 +515.3% 12,806 10,434 +22.7% 12,992 13 196 -1.5% 10,891 24,994 -56.4% Group total 145,780 91,172 +59.9% 110,982 98,759 +12.4% 128,422 117,754 +9.1% 149,055 147,516 +1.0%

* "Other health products" include non-homeopathic products (medical devices, dietary supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy), which were presented under "specialties" until 2021.

Fourth quarter sales were up slightly compared to high sales posted in the last quarter of 2021, which included a significant number of COVID test sales.

Sales of non-proprietary homeopathic medicines in France are stabilizing.

Homeopathic specialties continued to grow in almost all countries, in particular thanks to the winter range.

The decline in sales in Europe and in other healthcare products was primarily due to a decrease in COVID test sales.

In France, this quarter also included the launch of:

new homeopathic medicines: LabiaMéo ® , for treating cold sores, and ConvaMéo ® , for managing symptoms of temporary fatigue during recovery;

, for treating cold sores, and ConvaMéo , for managing symptoms of temporary fatigue during recovery; an online store. This project is part of our goal to be closer to patients on a daily basis. 32 products are sold across three different ranges: cosmetics, food supplements and storage solutions.

A distribution contract has also been signed with GIULIANI S.p.A, which markets natural, effective and safe dermatology and gastroenterology products. Our subsidiaries in Portugal (from January) and Spain (in the second half of 2023) will distribute some of their products

CUMULATIVE SALES AS OF THE END OF DECEMBER 2022

in thousands of euros 2022 2021 Variation at

current

exchange rates Variation at

constant

exchange rates France 261,020 238,506 +9.4% +9.4% Europe (excluding France) 129,851 115,401 +12.5% +10.1% North America 120,504 83,850 +43.7% +28.6% Other countries 22,864 17,444 +31.1% +21.8% Group total 534,239 455,201 +17.4% +13.6% in thousands of euros 2022 2021 Variation at current

exchange rates Variation at

constant

exchange rates Non-proprietary homeopathic medicines 184,666 194,967 -5.3% -6.9% Homeopathic specialties 279,720 206,220 +35.6% +29.2% Other health products* 69,853 54,014 +29.3% +28.2% Group total 534,239 455,201 +17.4% +13.6%

* "Other health products" include non-homeopathic products (medical devices, dietary supplements, cosmetics, phytotherapy), which were presented under "specialties" until 2021.

Full-year 2022 sales were up 17.4%.

In France, despite the decline in sales of non-proprietary homeopathic medicines, sales of homeopathic specialties and other healthcare products increased 9.4%.

In the international segment, sales increased 26.1%. This growth was recorded in all regions and for all products.

Sales of new products launched since 2020 amounted to €77.6 million, compared with €51.1 million last year.

Given the significant increase in sales over the year, full-year 2022 operating income is estimated to be higher than that of 2021.

We continue to put all our energy and determination into ensuring that every patient in the world can take advantage of homeopathy and ours others healthcare solutions, thereby supporting a more humane, efficient and sustainable healthcare system.

Laboratoires BOIRON

Our next update: March 21, 2023, after the close of the stock market, publication of 2022 results.

Person responsible for financial information: Valérie Lorentz-Poinsot

Contact for financial information: Fabrice Rey

Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.37.41.84.01 - E-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr

ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA

The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nWeaaZdmZGebnGyeaZtmmWRomJpklpKYZpWayWJoYpubbZ1kmmxmnMmcZnBplmlm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78140-boi-190123-ca-2022-gb.pdf