JA Solar says it will build a new manufacturing facility in Inner Mongolia, China. The plant will produce everything from polysilicon to solar panels.JA Solar has signed an agreement with the municipal government in Erdos, in China's Inner Mongolia region, to build a new vertically integrated production facility. The Chinese solar module maker said it will invest CNY 40 billion ($5.9 billion) in the new factory, which will be built in several phases. Upon completion, the facility will have 100,000 metric tons (MT) of polysilicon capacity, 20 GW of ingot and wafer capacity, and 30 GW of solar ...

