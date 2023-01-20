Bakery Processing Equipment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 13,444.80 Million by 2030, Globally, at 4.78% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Bakery Processing Equipment Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Bakery Processing Equipment Market" By Product Type (Dough Mixers, Ovens And Proofers), By Application (Bread, Cakes And Pastries), By End User (Foodservice Industry, Bakery Processing Industry), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Bakery Processing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 8,831.79 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13,444.80 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.78% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Overview

Bakery processing equipment is a primary component of the manufacturing of bakery products like bread, cookies, cakes, pastries, pizza, biscuits, donuts, and many more. A typical bakery includes production stages such as baking, mixing, molding, enrobing, cooling, and extrusion.

Various machines are useful during production stages, like bread systems, bread slicers, mixers, ovens and proofers, dividers and rounders, sheeters and molders, pan greasers, and depositors. Effective use of this equipment decides the success of any bakery. It is mainly because bakery processing equipment is extremely cost-effective, efficient, and quick in performing the intended tasks.

The growth of the fast food industry and demand for fast food products such as sandwiches, pizzas, burgers, etc. due to the busy and fast-paced lifestyle in developed and developing countries, has propelled the market for bakery processing equipment.

Besides fast food products, the demand for classic bakery products such as rolls, muffins, teacakes, scones, croissants, bagels, etc. has also significantly gone up. The use of automation and robotic systems has greatly helped companies in reducing the overall cost of production and the cost spent on manual labor. The growth of the global population is expected to contribute to the market growth of bakery processing equipment.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Heat and Control, GEA Group, Buhler, Baker Perkins Ltd., Ali Group S.R.L. A Socio Unico, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Markel Ventures Inc., Sinmag Equipment Corporation, Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd., and The Middleby Corporation.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Bakery Processing Equipment Market into Product Type, Application, End User, and Geography.

Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Product Type

Dough Mixers



Ovens & Proofers



Slicers & Dividers



Molders & Sheeters



Others

Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Application

Bread



Cakes & Pastries



Cookies & Biscuits



Pizza Crusts



Others

Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by End User

Foodservice Industry



Bakery Processing Industry

Bakery Processing Equipment Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

