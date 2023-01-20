Bloomberg and Dahlia Capital Support Launch of New Financial Literacy Program with Instituto PROA

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Bloomberg and Dahlia Capital announced today their support of a new financial literacy course with Instituto PROA's Plataforma PROA, an online education portal that helps prepare young adults for their first jobs.

The financial education course will provide 50 hours of instruction through six modules focused on developing healthy personal finance habits, and including content about budgeting, saving and investing. In addition, the course will offer insight into careers in the financial industry.

The program was launched in November with a pilot group of 40 students at a kick-off celebration at Bloomberg's Latin America headquarters in São Paulo with PROA and Dahlia Capital. They then completed the first segment of PROA's Platform on self-awareness, career planning, logical reasoning and communications. The financial education program will begin in February 2023. All young people who completed basic training in 2022 and 2023 can seek to enroll in the new training.

The course is available to students currently enrolled in, or who have recently completed, their third and final year of Public High School in Brazil and are between the ages of 17 and 22. Students can apply for access to the course through Instituto PROA, a non-profit organization dedicated to workforce development in Brazil.

"Bloomberg is proud to partner with our client, Dahlia Capital, on this new philanthropic initiative," said Geraldo Coelho, Bloomberg Latin America Business Executive, adding, "Understanding personal finance is critical for young adults beginning their careers, and we are pleased to continue to support the important work of Instituto PROA."

Sara Delfim, Founding Partner of Dahlia Capital, said, "Joining forces with Bloomberg and PROA reiterates the company's purpose and deep commitment to financial education in Brazil."

"Access to this type of information is a fundamental part of the full development of these young people", said Ana Carolina Miki Martins from Plataforma PROA, adding, "A commitment to financial sustainability must be established from the beginning of adult life."

This is the latest initiative by Bloomberg Corporate Philanthropy in Latin America to promote education and foster employability among young people. Bloomberg supports philanthropic programs in the cities where it operates, to help our community members live longer, better lives.

About Dahlia Capital

Dahlia Capital is a Brazil-based asset management firm, founded in 2017 by partners with over 20 years of experience in the financial markets. Dahlia's team combines a global macro analysis with a bottom-up approach to find the best risk-reward opportunities across different asset classes and geographies, with a capital preservation mindset, long-term horizon, and thematic investment approach, based on fundamental analysis. For more information, visit https://www.dahliacapital.com.br

About Instituto PROA

Instituto PROA is a non-profit organization, established in 2007, to create opportunities for personal and professional development for low-income young people coming from public schools. PROA's goal is helping the students to become protagonists of their own stories and to enter the labor market. Since then, PROA has impacted more than 36,000 young people and today it operates in the States of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná and Minas Gerais with two main projects: PROPROFISSÃO and Plataforma PROA. For more information, visit https://www.proa.org.br.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

This announcement is also available in Portuguese.

