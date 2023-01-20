The "France Instant Coffee Market Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France instant coffee market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.35% to reach a value of US$528.186 million by 2027, from US$448.797 million in 2020.

The rising disposable income of the individuals is leading them to consume specialty and instant coffee owing to their hectic work life and thus contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization have led to an increase in job opportunities that has facilitated a rise in the disposable income among the middle-income and low-income individuals in the population and increased their spending power.

This is allowing them to consume specialty instant coffee blends as the workload has increased in the past few years, leaving them with lesser time to prepare premium beverages such as coffee. Instant coffees such as Instant Late are increasingly preferred by the French population. They are leading to a surge in demand for instant coffee, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

The preference of individuals for consume-out-of-home and freshly brewed coffee and the rise in the demand for pod machines are posing as an obstacle to the instant coffee market growth.

France displays a rich coffee-drinking culture, and generally, the majority of the individuals that drink coffee prefer drinking in small amounts for taste and relaxation purposes rather than fascinating or other purposes.

In addition, according to the survey carried out by the World Coffee Portal in 2019, around one-third of the consumers in France visit a coffee shop 4-5 times a week and prefer to consume domestic brands and products, Marie Belcher, Paul, and La Contrarieties, which contribute to the domination of the domestic brands in France.

Moreover, coffee pods have risen in popularity in the last few years owing to the proliferation of coffee pod machines in the developed regions, which is attributable significantly to the rising spending power among middle-income and high-income individuals. Thus, these factors are acting as an obstacle to market growth.

Product offerings by the market players in the French Instant Coffee Market

The offering of better and advanced varieties of instant coffee with enhanced flavor and aromas, among others, by existing and new players in different markets is anticipated to lead to a surge in adoption of instant coffee, fuelling the market growth further over the projected period.

CARTE NOISE SA, one of the famous brands that manufacture and distribute different types of coffee ranging from coffee beans to instant coffee, offer a variety of instant coffees in their portfolio. They offer products called the Carte Noire Classier and the Carte Noire BI.

Carte Noire Classier is a type of freeze-dried coffee with a delicate taste and an aromatic aroma and is available in a 100g glass jar or as 25 sticks of 45g each. The Carte Noire BI is a coffee that has been blended using the organic variety of coffee from different plantations and is available in a 95g glass jar.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, Romania-based 5 to go opened its first international store in France in partnership with Countermine, a sweet donuts business. Altogether seven outlets were opened in France, while the global model is based upon the fixed-price notion, with the prices ranging from 1-5 euros.

In May 2022, Lavazza, a leading global coffee roaster, renewed its partnership with the French tournament until 2025. The partnership is reflective of the brand's commitment to tennis and sports.

COVID-19 Insights:

COVID-19 had a significant impact on France's Instant Coffee Market. The surge in the active cases led to the implementation of a nationwide lockdown amid the pandemic.

Subsequently, multiple coffee houses, cafes, and food outlets were forced to close down, witnessing a sharp decline in revenue. Nonetheless, this development led to increased domestic sales of instant coffee. The development of the e-commerce segment further augmented the growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. France Instant Coffee Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Freeze-Dried Instant Coffee

5.3. Spray-Dried Instant Coffee

5.4. Others

6. France Instant Coffee Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Offline

6.2.1. Food services

6.2.2. Retail

6.2.2.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket

6.2.2.2. Convenience Stores

6.2.2.3. Others

6.3. Online

7. France Instant Coffee Market Analysis, By Province

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Paris

7.3. Marseilles

7.4. Lyon

7.5. Others

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrative ness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. Company Profiles

Nestle

KRAFT Foods

CARTE NOISE SA

Starbucks Coffee

