Teleperformance SE (ParisTEP) purchased certain own shares in connection with the share repurchase program approved by its Shareholders' Meeting held on April 14, 2022.

These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of coverage of performance shares plans.

It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".

Code) Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 01/13/2023 FR0000051807 7,500 245.07 XPAR Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 01/16/2023 FR0000051807 6,000 247.85 XPAR Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 01/17/2023 FR0000051807 4,137 248.81 XPAR Teleperformance SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 01/19/2023 FR0000051807 2,409 249.90 XPAR

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

