Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: Atlantica Ranked Among the World's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

January 20th, 2023 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) has been recognized for the third consecutive year as one of the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights.



Atlantica ranked #21 in the Global 100 index and #3 in Power Generation. To determine the 2023 Global 100 Index, Corporate Knights assessed publicly available data for more than 6,700 companies with revenues of at least $1 billion across 25 key performance indicators, including resource management, employee management, financial management, sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, and supplier performance.

"If we let the numbers speak for themselves, it's clear that businesses taking sustainability seriously are ahead of the pack when it comes to reaping financial returns," said Toby Heaps, Corporate Knights' CEO and co-founder.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica's CEO said: "Sustainability is at the core of what we do and how we operate. We are proud to be recognized in the Corporate Knights' 2023 Global 100 Index for the 3rd year in a row."

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces sustainability rankings, research reports and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).

