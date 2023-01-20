The "Germany Instant Coffee Market Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany instant coffee market is estimated to attain a market size of US$1,077.264 million in 2027. The market was valued at US$920.701 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.27%.

The penetration of branded coffee shops and the rising popularity of instant coffee among the younger and middle-aged population is bolstering the market growth.

Although the penetration of speciality coffees and cold brew coffees has been slow in the country, the consumers' tastes and preferences have moved towards the consumption of good quality and flavorful coffee owing to rapid economic development and a rise in disposable incomes.

This has not only led to the penetration of well-established and branded coffee shops but also allowed different individuals, including the younger generation, to visit coffee shops. In addition, recently, instant coffee has also been gaining traction among consumers owing to the wide variety and speciality flavours being offered, hence leading to a surge in market growth.

Product Offerings by the market players in the German Instant Coffee Market

The offering of better and advanced varieties of instant coffee with enhanced flavour and aromas, among others, by existing and new players in different markets are anticipated to lead to a surge in adoption of instant coffee, fuelling the market growth further over the projected period.

Some of the product offerings have been mentioned below

JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS DE GMBH is a speciality and quality coffee manufacturing company that provides a wide range of products under its portfolio, including instant coffee. Some of the variants of instant coffee it provides are Jacobs Espresso and Jacobs Millicano, among others.

Jacobs Espresso is a product that is suitable for preparing a variety of other coffee-based recipes, such as latte macchiato and creamy tiramisu. The product is available in a glass jar that holds 100g of coffee and can be prepared easily just by adding hot water to coffee. Jacobs Milicano is a product that consists of about 15% finely ground roasted coffee mixed in order to provide a robust and extra smooth taste to the consumer. It is available in a glass jar containing 100 g of the product.

Melitta Group is a company that is involved in the manufacture and sale of instant cappuccino, which is available in a variety of flavours, among other products. They offer Cappuccino Classico, White Cappuccino, Cappuccino Choco, and Cappuccino Double Choc, among other products.

Flavored coffee is expected to increase its popularity over the forecast period owing to the increasing new speciality blends and flavours available

Flavored instant coffee is expected to increase its popularity over the forecast period owing to the robust flavours, without bitterness, which is preferred by a majority of the population. In addition, the availability of various flavours such as Cappucino Double Choc and other rich blended flavours by the market players cater to the tastes and preferences of the younger consumers and encourage them to consume coffee more.

