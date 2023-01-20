Anzeige
Freitag, 20.01.2023
PR Newswire
20.01.2023 | 20:18
GameChange Solar Awarded Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW for Genius Trackers in Florida, USA

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that the company has won a group of projects totaling 2.3 GW in the state of Florida in the USA. These systems include sites engineered for 150 mph wind gusts.

GameChange Solar Awarded Group of Projects Totaling 2.3 GW for Genius Trackers in Florida, USA

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated, "The ability of our rugged Genius Tracker system to survive windspeeds in excess of 150 mph was a critical part of our ability to win this large group of projects."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125
email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

