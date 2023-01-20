Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - 1 Umbrella Funding, a leading financial technology (fintech) firm, announces the official opening of its second office in the Dominican Republic to provide superior customer service and support to its rapidly growing Hispanic customer base in the United States.

The Dominican Republic office will extend 1 Umbrella Funding's services, including business loans, lines of credit, and asset-based financing to all small and medium-sized businesses generating at least 10k per month.

"Our mission is to provide financial solutions to businesses of all sizes," said Shawn Thomas, Chief Executive Officer at 1 Umbrella Funding. "We understand that traditional banks may not always be able to meet the needs of our clients and are proud to have opened this new office in order to better serve our Hispanic customers."

In addition to its Dominican Republic offices, 1 Umbrella Funding currently operates in Jersey City, NJ.

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best services and support," said Thomas. "We believe that by offering our clients more options and greater access to financial solutions, we can help them achieve their business goals."

1 Umbrella Funding says companies can apply for a loan to access working capital, equipment financing, real estate financing, purchase order financing and credit repair.

About 1 Umbrella Funding:

1 Umbrella Funding is a financial technology (fintech) firm that provides business financing solutions with up to $10M in unsecured funding. It has offices located in Jersey City, NJ and the Dominican Republic. It offers various services to help entrepreneurs with their financial needs, including same-day working capital loans, purchase order financing, term loans, SBA loans and lines of credit. In addition, 1 Umbrella Funding also offers payment processing solutions to help business owners get paid quickly and securely.

Press Contact:

Shawn Thomas

Shawn@1umbrellafunding.com

