Freitag, 20.01.2023
Deal mit dreistelligem Milliardenkonzern! Dieser Smallcap am Montag der große Gewinner?
WKN: A0F602 ISIN: US57636Q1040 
20.01.23
21:50 Uhr
346,00 Euro
+6,20
+1,82 %
345,95347,5522:02
ACCESSWIRE
20.01.2023 | 22:38
Mastercard: True-Prosperity-Will-Be-Found-in-the-Embrace-of-the-Digital-Economy-These-Farmers-Prove-It

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Originally published by World Economic Forum on January 20, 2023

  • Digital agriculture platforms such as Farm Pass are helping millions of farmers in rural areas access fair prices and credit to grow their businesses.
  • Scaling these types of life-changing digitization programs is vital given the potential for their far-reaching economic impact across the world.
  • Empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses to embrace the digital economy can help foster inclusive, sustainable economic growth.

In India, farmer Saravanan Madhavan digitally connects with buyers to sell his crops. Payments are credited to his account the same day. It's a welcome departure from how other farmers like him get paid: often late and only partially.

Buyer Ramesh Kumar once trekked through fields to find farmers. Now, technology helps him locate and purchase the exact produce he needs at the best price, saving him time and money on travel.

Continue reading here.

For farmers, the embrace of digitization has been transformational. Image Courtesy of World Economic Forum

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
