Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces CFO Transition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, announced today that effective February 17, 2023, Andrew Bailes, a seasoned finance executive, will succeed Ms. Altamirano as Interim CFO until a permanent CFO is named. Vanessa Altamirano will step down effective February 17, 2023 to pursue another professional opportunity. Perk is currently in the process of structuring a merger with Getit Technologies Inc. ("Getit"), and as part of the process, the Company continues to review its team to optimise the integration of the two companies.

"I am thrilled to see Andrew Bailes join Perk's leadership team as we embark on this exciting journey of combining Perk and Getit's businesses. His wealth of knowledge, insights and experience will be a valuable asset as we work to optimise the integration of the two companies and pave the way for future growth," said Jonathan Hoyles, Perk CEO.

Andrew Bailes is a Chartered Public Accountant, Principal at Hertford Advisors and has served in CFO roles since 2006. He has extensive experience in IT, Telecoms, Logistics, manufacturing and other sectors, managing finance and Legal, HR and Operational functions. Andrew did his undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Management Studies at Cambridge University in the UK and was top in his Executive MBA at Cornell and Queens. His notable achievements include:

CFO for various capital raises totalling over $100m

Negotiation of many multi-million dollar debt facilities

Head of a 25-man Finance Department at one of Ottawa's largest production facilities

Twenty-five years' experience in Business and Strategic planning

"I look forward to leveraging my deep industry and financial experience and working closely with both Perk and Getit's talented teams to make the merger a success as the Company begins this exciting next chapter," said Andrew Bailes.

The Company also thanked Vanessa Altamirano, who has been a valued member of the Perk team for over 5 years and played an important role in the Company's development. The Company wishes Vanessa all the best in her future endeavours.

