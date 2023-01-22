Kontron: Tchnology group Kontron xpects the net profit from its IoT divisions to rise to over EUR 60 million in 2023, representing a 25 percent increase versus continuing IoT operations in 2022. Revenue is set to undergo organic growth of around 10 percent to approximately EUR 1,200 million. The order books are well filled, with two major orders for over EUR 130 million concluded just recently. Furhter, the company emphasized, that its high cash reserves are set to be used for strategic acquisitions in the IoT sector and share buybacks in 2023. In addition, the management plans to propose a higher dividend for 2022 of EUR 1 per share (compared to 0,35 Euro for 2021). Kontron: weekly performance: 15.56% Wolftank: Austrian based Wolftank Group, specialized in technologies for energy and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...