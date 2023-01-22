SBO: Austrian based Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), leader in the production of high-alloy, non-magnetic stainless steels and high-precision manufacture of special components for the oil, gas and other industries, recorded a strong business development in 2022. According to the preliminary figures for 2022, SBO's sales went up by more than 70% to MEUR 501 (2021: MEUR 292.8). Bookings reached a record level of MEUR 645, up 88% (2021: MEUR 343.3). Profit from operations (EBIT) more than tripled to MEUR 95 (2021: MEUR 28.2). Profit before tax increased nearly fourfold to MEUR 92 (2021: MEUR 23.4). A strong balance sheet supports SBO's further growth: net liquidity rose to a high MEUR 34 (31 December 2021: MEUR 9.9), and liquid funds arrived at MEUR 287 (2021: MEUR ...

