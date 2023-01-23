Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2023) - Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. (TSXV: BMG) ("BMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated November 2, 2022 and January 4, 2023, it will be changing its name from "Black Mountain Gold USA Corp." to "Millennial Potash Corp.".

The name change will be effective at the opening of the market on January 25, 2023.

The Company's common shares will trade under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MLP".

The Company has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of its definitive agreement for the option of the Banio Potash Project (the "Definitive Agreement") the terms and conditions of which are more fully described in the Company's news release of November 2, 2022. The Company will, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, be issuing to the vendors in the Definitive Agreement a total of 650,000 shares and making payments to them totalling USD$257,000.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares under its new name will be 60041F101. There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change and, as a result, any certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change. Shareholders are not required to exchange their shares or take any other actions.

To find out more about Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@blackmountaingoldusa.com.

BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD USA CORP.

"Graham Harris"

CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining

rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Gabon or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for gold/silver and potash or potash related products, changes in exploration costs and government

royalties, export policies or taxes in Gabon or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Banio Potash Project

may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of Covid-19 pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Banio Potash Project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

