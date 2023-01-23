Partnership Helps United Kingdom's 4+ Million Crypto Users Remain Tax Compliant

CoinTracker, the market leader in cryptocurrency tax and portfolio tracking for consumers, today announced its partnership with By The Book Accountancy Limited, an experienced accountant with over 10 years advising on UK taxes small businesses. Through the partnership, the two projects will collaborate to release a series of educational content and resources for UK cryptocurrency users. Together, CoinTracker and By The Book Accountancy aim to simplify the complexities of tax filing in a compliant manner.

The past 12 months have seen seismic regulatory changes globally pertaining to digital asset taxation. Currently, the UK Parliament is weighing the Financial Services and Markets Bill to grant local financial regulators sovereignty over cryptocurrency, while the UK Treasury is considering additional changes to how the crypto sector is regulated. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, it is crucial UK crypto users are given the requisite educational tooling to file taxes confidently ahead of the January 31st UK tax filing deadline. To this end, CoinTracker is aiming to help fill the education gap with its up-to-date UK Tax Guides for crypto, NFT, and DeFi users.

"Partnering with By The Book Accounting accelerates our primary mission to enable the use of cryptocurrency with peace of mind," said Renaud Besnard, Head of Marketing at CoinTracker. "As tax season approaches, it's crucial that UK users are given the educational resources and tools to remain compliant. CoinTracker could not be more excited to team up with this reputable team, and help make the process of filing crypto taxes efficient and straightforward."

CoinTracker and By The Book Accounting will launch a three-part, educational Twitter Space series to help UK users prepare for tax season. The three sessions will take place on January 24th, January 26th and January 30th at 6:30 pm UK. The topics of discussion will range from NFT and crypto taxes and saving money to help finding experts and capital gains. Speakers will include CoinTracker's Head of Tax Strategy, Shehan Chandrasekera, and By The Book Accountancy Limited's Managing Director, Robin Thatcher.

"For UK crypto users, there remains a significant amount of questions and concerns as to how to file taxes accurately and confidently," commented By The Book Accountancy Limited Managing Director Robin Thatcher. "We're thrilled to work alongside the CoinTracker team to deliver the educational resources needed to instill confidence across all digital asset users in the UK. We feel strongly that this collaboration will remove any of the guesswork in filing crypto taxes."

To attend the Twitter Spaces series and stay up-to-date on crypto tax filing, please visit the links below:

Jan 24 (18:30 GMT) Session 1: The Tips Tricks to UK Crypto Taxes that feel like cheating

Jan 26 (18:30 GMT) Session 2: Real strategies to save on UK crypto taxes

Jan 30 (18:30 GMT) Session 3: Taxation of advanced transactions events

About By The Book Accountancy Limited:

By The Book Accountancy Limited is an experienced accountant with over 10 years advising on UK taxes small businesses. We specialise in anything from business set up advice, record keeping, bookkeeping, tax returns support running your business in the most tax efficient method.

About CoinTracker:

CoinTracker is the market leader in crypto portfolio tracking and tax compliance for consumers, leveraging the best technology and partnerships to deliver the highest level of accuracy, simplicity and value year-round. Users collectively track over $50 billion in crypto assets on CoinTracker. Founded in 2017, CoinTracker is backed by Accel, General Catalyst, Initialized Capital, Y Combinator, 776 Ventures and other leading investors. CoinTracker is the exclusive cryptocurrency tax partner for many of the top exchanges and tax products, including Coinbase, OpenSea, Intuit's TurboTax and Blockchain.com. For more information, please visit https://www.cointracker.io.

