The years 2020 and 2021 represent rapid share price gains. In recent trading days, the Defence Therapeutics share has built up momentum reminiscent of the stock market boom of that time. At the same time, things are moving forward operationally. In the coming weeks and months, the Company plans to move several projects related to the fight against cancer into Phase 1 trials. According to market researchers, the market potential for all projects could reach USD 100 billion by 2030. In this report, we learn what is at stake now, what announcements are making prices rise and why a takeover bid is possible at any time.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...