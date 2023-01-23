They did it again - the next takeover goes over the ticker! Saturn Oil & Gas delivered another bang for the buck in the Canadian oil and gas business on Friday. With the CAD 525 million acquisition of Ridgeback Resources, the Calgary-based company thus makes another giant leap. At a time when fossil raw materials are needed again more than ever, the Canadians have once again succeeded in making a deal of perceivable size. As a result, the daily production rate will increase by 140% to approximately 30,000 BOE/day after the transaction's closing. The total enterprise value is thus getting closer and closer to the billion mark. Good news for all shareholders because the management is sticking to its successful motto: Growth!

