About 27 GW of solar and storage projects remain in New York's interconnection queue. The grid operator has also advanced 3 GW of wind projects and a 1.25 GW transmission line.From pv magazine USA The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) has completed final interconnection studies for 27 renewable energy and transmission projects for which the developers have agreed to interconnection costs. The projects include 1.6 GW of solar and 1.5 GW of storage, which compares to 16 GW of solar and 14 GW of storage in NYISO's interconnection queue studies at the end of 2021, according to data from ...

