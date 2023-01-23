Anzeige
Montag, 23.01.2023
WKN: 851119 ISIN: JP3270000007 Ticker-Symbol: KWI 
PR Newswire
23.01.2023 | 08:06
Kurita Water Industries LTD: Kurita Water & Environment Event: Japan's Kurita Group to hold a webinar on water and the environment for an audience in Europe, Middle East and Africa on 25th January 2023

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurita Water & Environment Events are global online webinars organized by the Kurita Group. The events offer unique insights into the Kurita Group's vision to 'grow sustainably with society', through webinars introducing Kurita's solutions that address water resource problems, saving energy and reducing carbon dioxide emissions and waste.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.