Hanwha Q Cells has launched the latest generation of its Q.MAXX solar panel series for the Australian residential market. It says the power class has been increased by up to 15 Wp from previous iterations.From pv magazine Australia South Korea-based PV module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells' Q.Maxx BLK-G5+ and Q.Maxx-G5+ panels are based on its proprietary Q.antum Duo technology, which has been refined to deliver greater power and efficiency. Q Cells said the technology reduces electrical and optical losses by halving the current passing through each cell and making use of incident light more effectively. ...

