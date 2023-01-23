SPS hires Former Deputy Commander of NATO Special Operations Headquarters as Director of Global Assistance

HEREFORD, England, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS, a leading provider of specialist global risk management and assistance services is thrilled to announce the appointment of Robin (Rob) Stephenson as Director of Global Assistance. In this role, Rob will guide and manage SPS's Global Assistance services including SPS's Global Response Centre in monitoring and coordinating global security and medical teams as they prepare and protect organisations and their employees 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Rob a former Brigadier, was Deputy Commander of NATO Special Operations Headquarters, a role he held from August 2018 while also simultaneously serving as Acting Commander in 2021. In 2022, Rob was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) following his tour at NATO Special Operations HQ. Rob holds a master's degree in defence studies from Kings College London.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the SPS team" said Andy Young, CEO, SPS. "SPS is committed to providing response solutions to our global client base. In times of crisis our clients rely on the SPS brand and we have no doubt that Rob, as Director of Global Assistance is the perfect fit to provide strategic and operational overview of our security, medical services and evacuation teams, helping us continue to provide exceptional service and safety to our customers around the world".

About SPS

SPS is a specialist global risk management and assistance business. Consisting of five international subsidiary companies, including Special Projects and Services Limited, which was established in 1991. The multinational business has offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Africa, and Republic of Ireland. With a dedicated 24/7 Global Response Centre, SPS promises proprietary technological support systems and specialists, which collectively enable the business to proactively and effectively handle worldwide crisis response and evacuation situations. For more information visit, www.sps-global.com

