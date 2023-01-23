Chinese researchers have developed a new passivation technique for shingled solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contacts (TOPCon) or heterojunction (HJT) tech. It reduces recombination losses in the cell-to-module process and reportedly increases open-circuit voltage, fill factor, and efficiency.Researchers led by Hebei University in China have developed a low-temperature, non-vacuum, large-area spray passivation technique to compensate for the efficiency losses caused by the cutting and separating process in the production of shingled solar panels based on TOPCon and HJT technology. ...

