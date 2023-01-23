Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company"), announces it has entered into a definitive agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited ("BHP"), which provides BHP with the right to earn-in to three (each, an "Option") exploration areas that Mundoro holds in the Timok region ("Timok Properties").

Ms. Teo Dechev, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of Mundoro commented, "Mundoro welcomes BHP as an exploration partner that recognizes the potential of further exploration in the western Tethyan Belt. We are looking forward to commencing field exploration at the Timok Properties in order to advance targeting and testing of undercover, and near surface, porphyry and related epithermal systems in the Timok region of eastern Serbia."

Ms. Dechev added, "Mundoro has established a decade-long history of generative and early-stage exploration in Serbia and Bulgaria. Partner funded exploration programs along with Mundoro's generative programs have invested over C$30 million of exploration expenditures which bring value to stakeholders in the communities where we operate, to our partners, and to our shareholders."

Regional Setting

The porphyry copper projects under the Options with BHP are located in and around the Timok Magmatic Complex in Serbia. The Timok region is known as a mining district with more than 100 years of mining comprising approximately 4 billion tons in porphyry systems over 5 known mines. The Timok Magmatic Complex is host to the largest copper-gold porphyry deposits in the western portion of the Tethyan Belt such as (i) Cukaru-Peki, a high sulphidation epithermal copper-gold and porphyry copper deposit, (ii) Bor underground mine which is a copper-gold porphyry ("Bor Mining Complex"), (iii - iv) Veliki Krivelj and Majdanpek open-pit mines which are both copper-gold porphyries and (v) the recently re-opened Cerovo porphyry copper -gold open-pit mine (see Figure 1).

Dr. Richard Jemeilita, Chief Geologist at Mundoro commented: "The Timok Properties represent a district scale, attractive exploration package in this prospective mineral belt in Serbia. Our exploration team in the region has identified, in the South Timok Properties exploration area, extending south from the Timok Magmatic Complex, continuation of fertile geological units for further copper exploration. We are encouraged by the initial reconnaissance sampling which has identified anomalous copper zones."

Property Information

Borsko

The Borsko Jezero Project ("Borsko") is located in the central portion of the Timok Magmatic Complex and aggregates an exploration area of 34.5 sqkm. The project is directly adjacent to and west of the producing Bor copper porphyry mine (see Figure 1). Exploration completed to date by Mundoro has identified several targets of which, Target 1 is an undercover preserved advanced argillic alteration lithocap covering an area approximately 1.6 km in strike length, discovered using a combination of geophysical techniques. The Target 1 system contains elevated copper-gold-arsenic geochemical results indicative of high sulphidation epithermal type mineralization with elevated copper at the bottom of the lithocap suggesting a porphyry source beyond the immediate drill tested area.

South Timok

An area that aggregates 213 sqkm, located at the southern end of the Timok Magmatic Complex and approximately 60 km south-southeast of Bor mining district in Central Timok. The northern parts of exploration ground is covered by Paleogene sediments interlayered with Paleogene pyroclastics, while the central area consists of Upper Cretaceous sediments and volcanics. To the east the area is almost entirely covered by Upper Cretaceous volcanics from the Timok Magmatic Complex. Hornblende andesite that intrudes the Upper Cretaceous sediments from both licenses are considered to have the potential for copper-gold porphyry and epithermal related systems. Several small-scale coal mines and old workings have been exploited by the state during the 1950's in this area.

The southern portion of the exploration area comprises Cretaceous volcano-sedimentary lithologies intruded by late Cretaceous latite intrusions and partly overlain by Paleogene sediments. The volcanic-intrusive lithologies form part of the northwest-southeast L-shape-striking Cretaceous magmatic arc of Eastern Serbia. Mundoro started a stream sediment program over the favorable geological setting in the southern portion of the exploration area that yielded several drainage areas anomalous for gold, copper, lead and zinc within two outlined targets internally named Ponor North and Ponor South, respectively.

Trstenik

This exploration area covers an aggregate of 55 sqkm and lies within the northern portion of the Timok Magmatic Complex directly north of Majdanpek Mine Complex. To date, the systematic exploration work carried out by Mundoro in the exploration area has identified several target areas. Two of the targets at the southern end of the exploration area have similarities with the Majdanpek deposit in that the targets share similar geology, structural settings, and mineralisation - porphyry and skarn/massive sulphide replacement type and occur along strike of the main Timok trend.

Transaction Overview

Each of the three Options provides BHP with the right to earn a 100% interest in the relevant Timok Property by making (i) annual cash payments and operator payments ("Payments") to Mundoro, with the aggregate amount of Payments for the three properties over three years amounting to approximately US$1,700,020, and (ii) incurring exploration expenditures within three years on the three properties amounting to US$7,500,000. The earn-in also includes an exploration expenditure commitment related to drilling by March 2023. BHP may exercise each Option independently or elect to extend each Option by one year by making additional Payments and incurring additional exploration expenditures. Upon exercise of each Option, Mundoro will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty that includes development milestone payments for a total up to US$9,000,000 and annual cash payments until commercial production commences. Mundoro is appointed as the initial operator under the Options.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of, and approved by, T. Dechev, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and the Company's Chief Executive Officer and R. Jemielita, PhD, MIMMM, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and Chief Geologist to the Company.

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a publicly listed company on the TSX-V in Canada and OTCQB in the USA with a portfolio of mineral properties focused primarily on base and precious metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro from partners and creates royalties attached to each mineral property. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused on predominantly copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

