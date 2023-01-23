Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Reports More High Grade Drilling Including 3.4 meters at 24.8 g/t AuEq at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces further high-grade gold mineralization from a step out from the most easterly extensions of Apollo at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria (Figure 1). Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Two drill holes SDDSC051 and SDDSC052 are reported here.
Highlights:
- 40 m step out extends strike of mineralization east, with three separate vein sets intersected in drill hole SDDSC052. Higher grade zones including:
- 10.7 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (3.9 g/t Au, 0.6 %Sb) from 88.5 m
- Including 0.3 m @ 20.2 g/t AuEq (20.2 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 88.5 m
- Including 0.4 m @ 95.0 g/t AuEq (73.2 g/t Au, 13.8 %Sb) from 96.3 m
- 19.5 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.7 g/t Au, 0.1 %Sb) from 166.5 m
- Including 0.3 m @ 33.0 g/t AuEq (33.0 g/t Au, 0.0 %Sb) from 172.9 m
- Including 0.7 m @ 6.1 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 1.5 %Sb) from 175.9 m
- 11.6 m @ 7.5 g/t AuEq (6.4 g/t Au, 0.7 %Sb) from 209.4 m
- Including 3.4 m @ 24.8 g/t AuEq (21.2 g/t Au, 2.3 %Sb) from 210.2 m
- 6 high-grade intersections >20 g/t Au with assays up to 73.2 g/t Au and 13.8% Sb (95.0 g/t AuEq).
- Drilling of three holes is in progress at Sunday Creek at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects, and 11 holes are being geologically processed and analyzed (Figure 2). Continual news flow expected.
- Mawson owns 51% of SXG following SXG's recent A$16.0 million capital raise. Mawson's 93.75 million SXG shares have a market value of A$68 million (C$62 million) based on SXG's closing price on January 20, 2022.
Ivan Fairhall, Mawson CEO, states: "Sunday Creek continues to grow, this time in the eastern extent, and demonstrate continuity of the high grade structures typical of the project. The quality shines through strongly again, with grades up to 73.2 g/t Au and 13.8% Sb, and widths including 11.6 m @ 6.4 g/t Au and 0.7 % Sb within three individual mineralized structures in hole 52.
With 14 holes being drilled or analyzed, continual news flow is expected from Southern Cross providing Mawson with huge exploration exposure alongside the Skellefteå project in Sweden, and the 100% owned 1Moz AuEq Rajapalot project in Finland."
Results Discussion
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 132.64 hectares that forms the key portion in and around the drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.
Sunday Creek has a 10 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the drill area and is defined by historic workings and soil sampling which have yet to receive any exploration drilling and offers potential future upside.
Drill holes SDDSC051 and SDDSC052 were drilled as 40 m step outs to test the most easterly extensions of the project at the Apollo prospect below historic mining areas from the 1880's (Figures 2-4). The holes are located 500 m east of drillhole SDDSC050. SDDSC052 intersected three separate high-grade veins sets (Figure 4). The same three veins sets were also observed in SDDSC051, in this case with anomalous arsenic and low levels of gold, the hole was considered a near miss by SXG. The development of gold bearing zones is restricted to the 50 m to 100 m wide host dyke breccia, with near miss interactions outside of this zone now able to be identified and traced towards higher grades, such as those located in SDDSC052.
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the on the SXG website www.southerncrossgold.com.au.
Figures 1-3 show project location and plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. Holes reported here were drilled at a high angle to both the host breccia dyke and predominant NW high-grade mineralization trend and therefore the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Update on Current Drilling
Drilling with three rigs is in progress at Sunday Creek at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects. 11 holes (SDDSC53-60, 62, 63, 65) are being geologically processed and analyzed, with three holes (SDDSC061/64/66) in drill progress (Figure 3).
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Sunday Creek is = Au (g/t) + 1.58 × Sb (%) based on assumed prices of gold US$1,700/oz Au and antimony US$8,500/metal tonne, and total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony. Given the geological similarities of the projects, this formula has been adopted to align to TSX listed Mandalay Resources Ltd Technical Report dated 25 March 2022 on its Costerfield project, which is located 54 km from Sunday Creek and which historically processed mineralization from the property.
For previously reported exploration results referenced in this news release, refer to the following:
October 27, 2021 MDDSC021
December 13, 2021 MDDSC025
March 8, 2022 MDDSC026
May 30, 2022 SDDSC033
August 9, 2022 SDDSC 039
October 4, 2022 SDDSC046
November 2, 2022 SDDSC049
December 14, 2022 SDDSC050
Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Rajapalot is AuEq = Au x 95% + Co x 87.6% / 911 based on updated assumed commodity prices of Co USD27.22/lb and Au USD1,700/oz, and includes recovery factors for Au (95%) and Co (87.6%). Refer to Mawson's Technical Report: NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland, which may be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes resources are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometre tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
"Ivan Fairhall"
Ivan Fairhall, CEO
Further Information
Forward-Looking Statement
Figure 1: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement, pending holes, and select prior reported drill holes.
Figure 3:Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section looking towards 000, along the trend of the dyke/structure showing pierce point locations scaled by grade x width. Also, prior select reported drillholes shown.
Figure 4: Sunday Creek cross section (30m thickness) in plane of SDDSC052 looking towards 340 showing individual NW striking vein sets (coloured polygons) and select prior reported drillholes.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement (including in progress).
Hole_ID
Hole Size
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC050
HQ
923.7
Rising Sun
330538.6
5867885.4
295.5
77
-63.5
SDDSC051
HQ
263.5
Apollo
331191.4
5867848.00
307.4
226.5
-74.5
SDDSC052
HQ
245.4
Apollo
331191.4
5867848.00
307.4
246.8
-67.4
SDDSC053
HQ
601.9
Rising Sun
330617.0
5867890.60
299.8
78.6
-62.0
SDDSC054
HQ
285
Apollo
331180.3
5867847.90
306.6
240
-77.0
SDDSC055
HQ
522.2
Gentle Annie
330883.0
5868075.00
306.7
224.2
-60.3
SDDSC056
HQ
194
Apollo
331110.8
5867850.90
303.1
231.2
-35.0
SDDSC057
HQ
414.2
Apollo
331111.65
5867975.1
319.1
184.3
-71.1
SDDSC058
HQ
303
Golden Dyke
330534.6
5867882.1
295.9
188
-69.8
SDDSC059
HQ
641.9
Root Hog
330883
5868075
306.7
214
-75.5
SDDSC060
HQ
263.8
Golden Dyke
330534.6
5867882.1
295.9
167.3
-69.9
SDDSC061
HQ
In progress plan 650
Gentle Annie
330754.2
5868022.2
294.3
209.5
-81.7
SDDSC062
HQ
339.3
Golden Dyke
330537.1
5867883.4
295.6
199
-74.2
SDDSC063
HQ
41.1
Apollo
331292.5
5867824.6
316.4
68
-35
SDDSC064
HQ
In progress plan 940
Root Hog
331031.5
5868097.6
325.1
239.6
-69.2
SDDSC065
HQ
40.1
Apollo
331292.5
5867824.6
316.4
92
-39
SDDSC066
HQ
In progress plan 750
Apollo
331291.1
5867823.1
316.8
278.9
-57
Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC051 and SDDSC052 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Drill Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC051
118.0
119.0
1.0
0.4
0.02
0.5
SDDSC052
81.9
82.2
0.3
0.4
0.00
0.4
including
88.5
88.8
0.3
20.2
0.02
20.2
SDDSC052
88.5
99.2
10.7
3.9
0.56
4.8
including
96.3
96.7
0.4
73.2
13.80
95.0
SDDSC052
145.0
146.0
1.0
0.6
0.00
0.6
SDDSC052
166.5
186.0
19.5
1.7
0.13
1.9
including
172.9
173.2
0.3
33.0
0.01
33.0
including
175.9
176.6
0.7
3.7
1.49
6.1
SDDSC052
200.9
202.0
1.1
0.5
0.01
0.5
SDDSC052
209.4
221.0
11.6
6.4
0.67
7.5
including
210.2
213.6
3.4
21.2
2.27
24.8
SDDSC052
228.0
229.0
1.0
0.5
0.00
0.5
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC051 and SDDSC052 >0.1g/t AuEq.
Drill Hole
from
to
width
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq g/t
SDDSC051
107.4
108.4
1.00
0.21
0.00
0.21
SDDSC051
109.4
110.65
1.25
0.19
0.00
0.19
SDDSC051
118
119
1.00
0.43
0.02
0.46
SDDSC051
173.15
173.55
0.40
0.12
0.01
0.13
SDDSC051
219.88
220.2
0.32
0.14
0.00
0.15
SDDSC051
220.2
221
0.80
0.13
0.00
0.13
SDDSC051
230.65
231.2
0.55
0.14
0.00
0.14
SDDSC052
81.9
82.2
0.30
0.40
0.00
0.40
SDDSC052
88.02
88.52
0.50
0.27
0.00
0.27
SDDSC052
88.52
88.8
0.28
20.20
0.02
20.23
SDDSC052
88.8
89.1
0.30
3.04
0.00
3.04
SDDSC052
89.1
89.85
0.75
2.96
0.01
2.97
SDDSC052
89.85
90.22
0.37
2.44
0.26
2.85
SDDSC052
91.3
92.2
0.90
0.48
0.00
0.48
SDDSC052
92.2
93.2
1.00
0.32
0.00
0.32
SDDSC052
93.2
94.15
0.95
0.09
0.01
0.10
SDDSC052
94.15
95.2
1.05
0.46
0.02
0.50
SDDSC052
95.2
95.7
0.50
0.03
0.05
0.11
SDDSC052
96.26
96.66
0.40
73.20
13.80
95.00
SDDSC052
96.66
97.75
1.09
0.68
0.03
0.73
SDDSC052
97.75
98.25
0.50
0.35
0.03
0.39
SDDSC052
98.25
98.66
0.41
0.57
0.50
1.36
SDDSC052
98.66
99.2
0.54
0.28
0.02
0.31
SDDSC052
99.2
99.6
0.40
0.11
0.01
0.12
SDDSC052
99.9
100.2
0.30
0.15
0.00
0.15
SDDSC052
100.2
101
0.80
0.19
0.00
0.19
SDDSC052
101.53
102.15
0.62
0.15
0.01
0.16
SDDSC052
119.56
120.34
0.78
0.26
0.00
0.26
SDDSC052
120.34
121.3
0.96
0.28
0.00
0.28
SDDSC052
145
146
1.00
0.58
0.00
0.58
SDDSC052
166
166.5
0.50
0.15
0.00
0.16
SDDSC052
166.5
167.2
0.70
2.48
0.68
3.55
SDDSC052
167.2
168
0.80
0.93
0.39
1.55
SDDSC052
168
168.5
0.50
1.13
0.32
1.64
SDDSC052
168.5
169
0.50
0.10
0.01
0.11
SDDSC052
169
170
1.00
0.12
0.00
0.13
SDDSC052
170
170.65
0.65
0.30
0.00
0.31
SDDSC052
170.65
171.35
0.70
0.29
0.00
0.30
SDDSC052
171.35
172.1
0.75
1.08
0.02
1.11
SDDSC052
172.1
172.85
0.75
1.99
0.01
2.01
SDDSC052
172.85
173.2
0.35
33.00
0.01
33.01
SDDSC052
173.2
174
0.80
1.54
0.01
1.55
SDDSC052
174
174.95
0.95
2.30
0.24
2.68
SDDSC052
174.95
175.9
0.95
3.25
0.15
3.49
SDDSC052
175.9
176.6
0.70
3.70
1.49
6.05
SDDSC052
176.6
177
0.40
0.54
0.01
0.55
SDDSC052
177
178
1.00
0.49
0.01
0.51
SDDSC052
178
179
1.00
1.28
0.01
1.30
SDDSC052
179
180
1.00
0.23
0.00
0.24
SDDSC052
180
181
1.00
0.17
0.01
0.18
SDDSC052
182
183
1.00
0.38
0.00
0.39
SDDSC052
183
183.9
0.90
2.61
0.01
2.62
SDDSC052
183.9
185
1.10
0.77
0.00
0.77
SDDSC052
185
186
1.00
0.31
0.00
0.31
SDDSC052
187
188
1.00
0.13
0.01
0.14
SDDSC052
189
189.55
0.55
0.18
0.01
0.19
SDDSC052
189.55
190.2
0.65
0.25
0.01
0.26
SDDSC052
190.2
190.85
0.65
0.07
0.02
0.10
SDDSC052
200.9
201.45
0.55
0.41
0.00
0.41
SDDSC052
201.45
202
0.55
0.58
0.01
0.60
SDDSC052
202
203
1.00
0.17
0.00
0.18
SDDSC052
208
208.9
0.90
0.09
0.02
0.12
SDDSC052
209.4
210.2
0.80
0.43
0.00
0.44
SDDSC052
210.2
211.05
0.85
5.53
0.04
5.60
SDDSC052
211.05
211.6
0.55
22.10
0.40
22.73
SDDSC052
211.6
212.3
0.70
1.42
0.31
1.91
SDDSC052
212.3
212.9
0.60
45.50
6.71
56.09
SDDSC052
212.9
213.6
0.70
38.55
4.62
45.85
SDDSC052
213.6
214
0.40
0.26
0.01
0.28
SDDSC052
214
215
1.00
0.64
0.00
0.64
SDDSC052
215
216
1.00
0.34
0.02
0.37
SDDSC052
216
217
1.00
0.46
0.00
0.47
SDDSC052
220
221
1.00
0.61
0.00
0.61
SDDSC052
221
222
1.00
0.12
0.00
0.12
SDDSC052
223
224
1.00
0.15
0.08
0.27
SDDSC052
227
228
1.00
0.10
0.00
0.10
SDDSC052
228
229
1.00
0.53
0.00
0.53
SDDSC052
233
233.45
0.45
0.18
0.00
0.18
