Four abstracts with clinical data supporting use of Catheter Precision's VIVO technology accepted for presentation at leading electrophysiology conference

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED) (Ra Medical), a medical device and technology company focused on cardiac electrophysiology, announces that four abstracts with clinical data supporting its VIVO technology have been accepted for presentation at the European Heart Rhythm Association Congress (EHRA 2023) being held April 16-18, 2023 in Barcelona. VIVO, developed by Ra Medical's wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is a proprietary AI system used to non-invasively identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias prior to an ablation procedure.

"It is highly gratifying to present clinical data to the many electrophysiology thought leaders at the largest European meeting solely focused on arrhythmia management and treatment," said David Jenkins, Ra Medical Executive Chairman. "All four abstracts with VIVO clinical data submitted by leading physicians to the Congress were accepted for presentation following an extensive peer-review process. To have one-hundred percent acceptance of submitted abstracts is rare and I believe indicative of the positive impact VIVO is having on ventricular ablation procedures. We view this recognition as a major milestone in gaining clinical acceptance by both EP thought leaders and the larger medical community."

Ra Medical plans to issue a press release with clinical data from the abstract following presentations at EHRA 2023.

About EHRA

EHRA is a branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA) is the leading network of European Cardiac Rhythm Management with more than 4,100 members around the globe, including physicians, arrhythmia experts, electrophysiologists, nurses and allied professionals. The EHRA Congress brings together industry professionals to learn, discover and educate them on new and innovative technologies that impact arrhythmia treatment.

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset) is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE mark.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical, and its wholly owned subsidiary Catheter Precision, is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

VIVO Indications for Use

VIVO is intended for acquisition, analysis, display and storage of cardiac electrophysiological data and maps for analysis by a physician.

VIVO is intended to be used as a pre-procedure planning tool for patients with structurally normal hearts undergoing ablation treatment for idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC, including the Company's prior or subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents can also be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations page at https://ir.ramed.com/ by clicking on the link titled "SEC Filings."

Any forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company and Catheter assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

