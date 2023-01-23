Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Sells the Cuprite Gold Project to Strikepoint Gold

VANOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / (TSX.V:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of Strikepoint Gold Inc. ("Strikepoint") (TSX.V:SKP) (OTCQB:STKXF) whereby Strikepoint has acquired a 100% interest in the Cuprite gold project, located in Nevada, USA.

As consideration, Strikepoint will issue 6,428,571shares at a deemed value of $450,000, re-imburse $35,208 in project related costs and grant a 3% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty.

Pursuant to the terms of a generative alliance (the "Alliance") agreement between Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius") and Orogen as previously announced September 12, 20221, proceeds from the sale of Cuprite will be split evenly between the Alliance whereby each party will receive 3,214,285 shares and a 1.5% NSR royalty.

"The Alliance was formed to take advantage of the combined capabilities of Orogen and Altius and with a focus on targets with similar geologic characteristics to the major discovery at AngloGold Ashanti's Silicon project, to which both Orogen and Altius hold royalty interests in that were generated through early exploration investments." commented Orogen's CEO and President, Paddy Nicol. We welcome the technical expertise that Strikepoint brings to the Cuprite project and look forward to the results of their upcoming exploration efforts."

About the Cuprite Gold Project

The 2,170-hectare Cuprite gold project is located in Nevada, fifteen kilometres south of Goldfield. (Figure 1).

Cuprite is a district-scale opportunity with over twenty square-kilometres of advanced argillic alteration constituting one of the largest steam-heated cells in the Walker Lane. The alteration cell is split by Highway 95 with the western cell developed over Cambrian basement and the eastern cell, the principal focus of the Alliance's exploration efforts, developed over Miocene and Oligocene tuffs.

Within the eastern cell, alteration vectors eastward towards shallow gravel cover with cinnabar (and mercury-in-soil anomalism), residual silica and powdery silica all observed proximal to the eastern limit of outcrop. Favorably oriented faults, related to the Miocene Stonewall caldera, project into the shallow gravel cover and constitute highly prospective feeder structures untested by drilling.

Cuprite is an analog to AngloGold Ashanti's Silicon deposit (preliminary inferred resource of 3.37 million ounces of oxide gold and 14.17 million ounces of silver2), which was originally identified by Orogen's exploration team in 2014 and where Orogen and Altius hold a 1% NSR royalty and a 1.5% NSR royalty, respectively. Like Cuprite, Silicon displays an extensive, strongly developed, steam heated alteration zone at surface with anomalous mercury and cinnabar, as well as sharing a similar geological and structural setting.

Figure 1: Location of Cuprite Project

Transaction Details

Strikepoint has acquired a 100% interest in the Cuprite Project by issuing 6,248,571 shares of Strikepoint with a deemed value of C$450,000, reimbursing US$35,208 on project related costs, and granting a 3% NSR royalty to the Alliance, whereby 0.5% of the NSR royalty can be purchased for US$2.5 million.

The issuance of Strikepoint shares is subject to regulatory approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been verified by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo. VP Exploration for the Company. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties Inc. is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver mine in Sonora, Mexico (2% NSR royalty) being mined by First Majestic Silver Corp. and the Silicon gold project (1% NSR royalty) in Nevada, USA, being advanced by AngloGold Ashanti NA. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being explored under joint ventures.

