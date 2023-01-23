United Nations Global Compact: New CEO Study on Corporate Sustainability From Accenture and the UN Global Compact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / As we're approaching the halfway point to accomplish the 2030 Agenda, how are business leaders contributing to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals?

According to the 12th UN Global Compact-Accenture CEO Study - the world's largest research initiative on sustainable leadership - an overwhelming 98% of executives now agree that sustainability is core to their role. But faced with geopolitical instability, they are also navigating an unprecedented number of global business challenges.

Download the CEO Study today to find out how business leaders are:

Building resilience by incorporating sustainability into their core business operations and strategies

Leveraging innovation and partnerships to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Shaping the future of sustainable development by delivering shared stakeholder value and competitive advantage

Download now

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from United Nations Global Compact on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: United Nations Global Compact

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/united-nations-global-compact

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: United Nations Global Compact

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736235/New-CEO-Study-on-Corporate-Sustainability-From-Accenture-and-the-UN-Global-Compact