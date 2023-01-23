Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAQA ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34 Ticker-Symbol: CSA 
Tradegate
23.01.23
14:04 Uhr
257,60 Euro
-0,70
-0,27 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCENTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
257,00258,2514:31
257,40258,6514:31
ACCESSWIRE
23.01.2023 | 13:26
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Nations Global Compact: New CEO Study on Corporate Sustainability From Accenture and the UN Global Compact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / As we're approaching the halfway point to accomplish the 2030 Agenda, how are business leaders contributing to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals?

According to the 12th UN Global Compact-Accenture CEO Study - the world's largest research initiative on sustainable leadership - an overwhelming 98% of executives now agree that sustainability is core to their role. But faced with geopolitical instability, they are also navigating an unprecedented number of global business challenges.

Download the CEO Study today to find out how business leaders are:

  • Building resilience by incorporating sustainability into their core business operations and strategies
  • Leveraging innovation and partnerships to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals
  • Shaping the future of sustainable development by delivering shared stakeholder value and competitive advantage

Download now

United Nations Global Compact, Monday, January 23, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from United Nations Global Compact on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: United Nations Global Compact
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/united-nations-global-compact
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: United Nations Global Compact

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736235/New-CEO-Study-on-Corporate-Sustainability-From-Accenture-and-the-UN-Global-Compact

ACCENTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.