The European Union and its funding mechanisms for hydrogen are attracting the interest of private funds and investors. Sustainable Capital says it wants to co-invest in preselected companies, mainly in the mobility sector, focusing on Estonia, Germany, and the Netherlands.Netherlands-based Sustainable Capital has launched a €100m financial instrument through its Orestes vehicle dedicated to scaling up Europe's hydrogen economy. The company is interested in mobility solutions technologies already singled out by the European Union as part of 'Important projects of common European interest' (IPCEIs), ...

