Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) (the "Company"), the parent company of Peoples Bank (the "Bank"), reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results with highlights as follows:

Fourth quarter 2022 highlights:

Net earnings were $4.1 million or $0.76 per share and $0.74 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $3.0 million or $0.55 per share and $0.53 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

Full year 2022 highlights:

Net earnings were $16.1 million or $2.94 per share and $2.85 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $15.1 million or $2.71 per share and $2.63 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The Bank recognized $948,000 in SBA PPP loan fee income during the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $3.4 million in PPP loan fee income for the previous year.

Cash dividends were $0.87 per share during the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $0.66 per share for the prior year.

Total loans were $1.0 billion at December 31, 2022, as compared to $884.9 million at December 31, 2021, despite a $17.9 million reduction in PPP loans during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Non-performing assets were $3.7 million or 0.23% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.2 million or 0.20% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, were $1.4 billion or 97.84% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.4 billion or 98.14% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.

Net interest margin was 3.22% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.99% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Three months ended December 31, 2022

Net earnings were $4.1 million or $0.76 per share and $0.74 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $3.0 million or $0.55 per share and $0.53 per diluted share for the prior year period. Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in fourth quarter net earnings to an increase in net interest income which was partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses, a decrease in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense, compared to the prior year period, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $15.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income is due to a $5.2 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $511,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income is due to a $2.6 million increase in interest income and fees on loans, a $684,000 increase in interest income on balances due from banks and a $1.9 million increase in interest income on investment securities. The increase in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to an increase in total loans and rate increases by the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $338,000 decrease in fee income on SBA PPP loans. The increase in interest income on balances due from banks is primarily due to rate increases by the Federal Reserve The increase in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to additional securities purchased with additional cash resulting from an increase in deposits combined with higher yields on securities purchased in 2022. The increase in interest expense is primarily due to an increase in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $14.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $583,000, compared to a recovery of $300,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to an increase in reserves due to an increase in the balance of loans in the general reserve pool.

Non-interest income was $5.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $7.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.1 million decrease in appraisal management fee income due to a decrease in appraisal volume and a $361,000 decrease in mortgage banking income due to a decrease in mortgage loan volume and additional mortgage loans being retained in the Bank's portfolio, which were partially offset by a $189,000 increase in service charge income, primarily due to service charge changes implemented in March 2022.

Non-interest expense was $15.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $14.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $1.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to increases in supplemental retirement plan expense and insurance costs and a $461,000 increase in other non-interest expenses primarily due to increases in consulting expense and debit card expense, which were partially offset by a $882,000 decrease in appraisal management fee expense due to a decrease in appraisal volume.

Year ended December 31, 2022

Net earnings were $16.1 million or $2.94 per share and $2.85 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $15.1 million or $2.71 per share and $2.63 per diluted share for the prior year. The increase in net earnings is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense, compared to the prior year, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $51.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $44.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income is due to a $7.3 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $118,000 increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income is primarily due to a $1.9 million increase in interest income and fees on loans, a $2.0 million increase in interest income on balances due from banks and a $3.4 million increase in interest income on investment securities. The increase in interest income and fees on loans is primarily due to an increase in total loans and rate increases by the Federal Reserve, partially offset by a $2.4 million decrease in fee income on SBA PPP loans. The increase in interest income on balances due from banks is primarily due to rate increases by the Federal Reserve The increase in interest income on investment securities is primarily due to additional securities purchased with additional cash resulting from an increase in deposits combined with higher yields on securities purchased in 2022. The increase in interest expense is primarily due to an increase in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $49.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $45.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The provision for loan losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.5 million, compared to a recovery of $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to an increase in reserves due to an increase in the balance of loans in the general reserve pool.

Non-interest income was $26.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $24.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $2.8 million increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in appraisal volume and a $1.3 million increase in service charge income, primarily due to service charge changes implemented in March 2022, which were partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in mortgage banking income due to a decrease in mortgage loan volume and additional mortgage loans being retained in the Bank's portfolio.

Non-interest expense was $56.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $51.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense is primarily attributable to a $2.2 million increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in appraisal volume and a $1.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense primarily due to increases in insurance costs and salary expense and a $937,000 increase in other non-interest expenses primarily due to increases in consulting expense, debit card expense, online banking expense, office supplies expense and advertising expense.

Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $732,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The effective tax rate was 21.00% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 19.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Income tax expense was $4.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The effective tax rate was 20.56% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 20.05% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Total assets were $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2022 and 2021. Available for sale securities were $445.4 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $406.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Total loans were $1.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $884.9 million as of December 31, 2021. The increase in loans was achieved despite a $17.9 million reduction in PPP loans during the year ended December 31, 2022. The Bank had $103,000 and $18.0 million in PPP loans at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Non-performing assets were $3.7 million or 0.23% of total assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.2 million or 0.20% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets include $3.7 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $8,000 in other loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.2 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans and $51,000 in other loans at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $10.5 million or 1.02% of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared to $9.4 million or 1.06% at December 31, 2021. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022 and 2021. Core deposits, a non-GAAP measure, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $1.4 billion at December 31, 2022 and 2021. Management believes it is useful to calculate and present core deposits because of the positive impact this low cost funding source provides to the Bank's funding base. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $31.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $26.3 million at December 31, 2021.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $47.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $37.1 million at December 31, 2021. Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Shareholders' equity was $105.2 million, or 6.49% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $142.4 million, or 8.77% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity is primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on investment securities available for sale due to rate changes from December 31, 2021 to December 31, 2022. The Company repurchased 26,200 shares of its common stock during the year ended December 31, 2022 under the Company's stock repurchase program, which was re-authorized in January 2022.

Peoples Bank operates 17 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Forsyth Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this earnings release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by the Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2021 and 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 50,061 $ 44,711 Interest-bearing deposits 21,535 232,788 Cash and cash equivalents 71,596 277,499 Investment securities available for sale 445,394 406,549 Other investments 2,656 3,668 Total securities 448,050 410,217 Mortgage loans held for sale 211 3,637 Loans 1,032,608 884,869 Less: Allowance for loan losses (10,494 ) (9,355 ) Net loans 1,022,114 875,514 Premises and equipment, net 18,205 16,104 Cash surrender value of life insurance 17,703 17,365 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 43,048 23,857 Total assets $ 1,620,927 $ 1,624,193 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 523,088 $ 514,319 Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings 814,128 797,179 Time, $250,000 or more 31,001 26,333 Other time 66,998 74,917 Total deposits 1,435,215 1,412,748 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 47,688 37,094 Junior subordinated debentures 15,464 15,464 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,365 16,518 Total liabilities 1,515,732 1,481,824 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,636,830 shares at 12/31/22, 5,661,569 shares at 12/31/21 52,636 53,305 Common stock held by deferred compensation trust, at cost; 169,004 shares at 12/31/22, 162,193 shares at 12/31/21 (2,181 ) (1,992 ) Deferred compensation 2,181 1,992 Retained earnings 100,156 88,968 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (47,597 ) 96 Total shareholders' equity 105,195 142,369 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,620,927 $ 1,624,193

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Years ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 12,350 $ 9,712 $ 43,077 $ 41,185 Interest on due from banks 770 86 2,223 258 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 2,286 579 4,962 2,478 State and political subdivisions 1,066 924 4,075 3,146 Other 27 18 94 112 Total interest income 16,499 11,319 54,431 47,179 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest-bearing demand, MMDA & savings deposits 756 412 2,019 2,029 Time deposits 141 168 562 752 Junior subordinated debentures 205 69 529 280 Other 96 38 213 144 Total interest expense 1,198 687 3,323 3,205 NET INTEREST INCOME 15,301 10,632 51,108 43,974 PROVISION FOR (RECOVERY OF) LOAN LOSSES 583 (300 ) 1,472 (1,163 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 14,718 10,932 49,636 45,137 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,290 1,062 5,290 3,921 Other service charges and fees 194 233 734 803 Mortgage banking income 35 396 393 2,505 Insurance and brokerage commissions 236 271 945 1,035 Appraisal management fee income 2,007 3,115 11,663 8,890 Miscellaneous 1,760 1,889 7,664 7,765 Total non-interest income 5,522 6,966 26,689 24,919 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 7,661 6,603 26,130 24,506 Occupancy 2,162 1,967 8,048 7,858 Appraisal management fee expense 1,584 2,466 9,264 7,112 Other 3,584 3,123 12,588 11,651 Total non-interest expense 14,991 14,159 56,030 51,127 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,249 3,739 20,295 18,929 INCOME TAXES 1,102 732 4,172 3,796 NET EARNINGS $ 4,147 $ 3,007 $ 16,123 $ 15,133 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.76 $ 0.55 $ 2.94 $ 2.71 Diluted net earnings $ 0.74 $ 0.53 $ 2.85 $ 2.63 Cash dividends $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.87 $ 0.66 Book value $ 19.24 $ 25.89 $ 19.24 $ 25.89

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Years ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 509,362 $ 408,075 $ 467,484 $ 349,647 Loans 1,020,383 882,596 949,175 908,682 Earning assets 1,618,034 1,545,548 1,601,168 1,483,519 Assets 1,657,925 1,630,767 1,663,665 1,568,417 Deposits 1,488,566 1,429,888 1,480,113 1,372,857 Shareholders' equity 99,864 139,880 123,886 147,741 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.78 % 2.76 % 3.22 % 2.99 % Return on average assets 0.99 % 0.73 % 0.97 % 0.96 % Return on average shareholders' equity 16.48 % 8.53 % 13.01 % 10.24 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 6.02 % 8.58 % 7.45 % 9.42 % ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 10,030 $ 8,963 $ 9,355 $ 9,908 Provision for (Recovery of) loan losses 583 (300 ) 1,472 (1,163 ) Charge-offs (161 ) (220 ) (752 ) (762 ) Recoveries 42 912 419 1,372 Balance, end of period $ 10,494 $ 9,355 $ 10,494 $ 9,355

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 3,728 $ 3,230 90 days past due and still accruing - - Other real estate owned - - Total non-performing assets $ 3,728 $ 3,230 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.20 % Loans modifications related to COVID-19 $ - $ - Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 281.49 % 289.63 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02 % 1.06 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.02 % 1.08 % LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS: Percentage of loans by risk grade Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.45 % 0.78 % Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 19.51 % 19.12 % Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 73.27 % 70.41 % Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 5.44 % 7.70 % Risk Grade 5 (watch) 0.68 % 1.23 % Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.65 % 0.76 % Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00 % 0.00 %

At December 31, 2022, including non-accrual loans, there was one relationship exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade ($1.7 million). There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using an effective tax rate of 22.98% and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

