Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sedana Medical AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (5/23)

On request of Sedana Medical AB (publ), 556670-2519, Nasdaq Stockholm has
admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from
January 25, 2023. The shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 99,336,960 shares.

Short Name:           SEDANA         
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0015988373      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         139763         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 99,336,960       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   20 Health Care 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 2010 Health Care
-----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
