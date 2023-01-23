Anzeige
Montag, 23.01.2023
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
23.01.2023 | 15:22
Admission to trading of UAB Legal Balance bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on January 23, 2023 to admit the bonds of UAB Legal
Balance to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request
of the Company. The first trading day of UAB Legal Balance bonds is January 26,
2023. 



Issuer's full name         UAB Legal Balance 
-------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name         LEBA        
-------------------------------------------------------
Securities ISIN code        LT0000407066    
-------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date      10-11-2025     
-------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one security, EUR 1 000       
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities        2 000       
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the issue, EUR      2 000 000     
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name        LEBA080025FA    
-------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates       10-02-2023     
                  10-05-2023     
                  10-08-2023     
                  10-11-2023     
                  10-02-2024     
                  10-05-2024     
                  10-08-2024     
                  10-11-2024     
                  10-02-2025     
                  10-05-2025     
                  10-08-2025     
                  10-11-2025     
-------------------------------------------------------
??Market              First North Vilnius
-------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of UAB Legal Balance is Law firm Sorainen.

UAB Legal Balance Offer Document (Company Description), audited annual reports
for the financial year 2021 (in Lithuanian only) are attached. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

