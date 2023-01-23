Admission to trading of UAB Legal Balance bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on January 23, 2023 to admit the bonds of UAB Legal Balance to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB Legal Balance bonds is January 26, 2023. Issuer's full name UAB Legal Balance ------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name LEBA ------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000407066 ------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 10-11-2025 ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security, EUR 1 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 2 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 2 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name LEBA080025FA ------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 10-02-2023 10-05-2023 10-08-2023 10-11-2023 10-02-2024 10-05-2024 10-08-2024 10-11-2024 10-02-2025 10-05-2025 10-08-2025 10-11-2025 ------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius ------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB Legal Balance is Law firm Sorainen. UAB Legal Balance Offer Document (Company Description), audited annual reports for the financial year 2021 (in Lithuanian only) are attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1113218