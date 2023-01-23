Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Nach Deal mit Milliardenkonzern am Wochenende: Große Kurschance zu Wochenbeginn!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J51U ISIN: US55279C2008 Ticker-Symbol: MD6B 
Frankfurt
02.03.22
20:00 Uhr
5,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC GDR REG.S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC GDR REG.S 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
23.01.2023 | 15:31
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders 23-Jan-2023 / 17:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

23 January 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG", "Group" or the "Company"; LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces that the Company held its Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("EGM").

The EGM was held at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odinzovskiy district, Moscow region, Russian Federation on 23 January 2023 at 10.00 a.m. local time, and had a 72.7% quorum with 54,595,708 shares present.

The EGM passed the following resolution: 1. To appoint GAC Auditors Ltd as the auditor of the separate financial statements of the Company for theyear ended 31 December 2022 until the next annual general meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board ofDirectors to determine the remuneration of auditors.

The Minutes of the EGM are available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at office 9-2, bld. 3, 6 Azovskaya str., Moscow, Russian Federation and will be available at the National Storage Mechanism of the UK Listing Authority, located at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

***

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2021, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 8.3 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55279C2008 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     MDMG 
LEI Code:   213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 
Sequence No.: 217738 
EQS News ID:  1541479 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1541479&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2023 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

MD MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.