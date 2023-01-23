Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP announced today that Stephanie Biggs will join the Firm as a Partner based in the London office, where she will co-lead the Firm's European financial services and funds regulatory team.

"With more than 20 years of regulatory experience, Stephanie is well known in the market for providing commercial advice to private funds and asset managers on highly complex financial regulatory matters," said Alden Millard, Chair of Simpson Thacher's Executive Committee. "Stephanie's addition bolsters our wide-ranging capability to provide clients across the alternative asset spectrum with insightful regulatory advice in Europe alongside our best-in-class corporate, funds and tax teams, and we are pleased to welcome her to Simpson Thacher."

Stephanie advises private funds, asset managers and financial institutions on European financial market regulations and transactions. She has advised some of the world's most prominent sponsors on the European regulatory aspects of major fundraises, including structuring and marketing issues, and has advised on the acquisitions of businesses subject to financial regulation, including change of control and regulatory capital matters. Stephanie regularly represents a wide variety of financial institutions on the practical implications of AIFMD and MiFID II, as well as the impact of Brexit.

"Stephanie's versatile experience makes her an excellent fit for our cross-practice team in London and further enhances our ability to provide asset managers with tailored, forward-looking advice amidst an increasingly complex global regulatory regime," said Jason Glover, Head of Simpson Thacher's London office and the Firm's European Funds team.

"The addition of Stephanie marks the latest step in our development of a deep bench of extraordinarily talented funds-focused regulatory lawyers at Simpson Thacher and reflects our considerable growth as a team," said Owen Lysak, who leads the Firm's European financial services and funds regulatory team. "An established thought leader in the industry, Stephanie is able to draw upon her deep expertise across the private funds and alternative asset management sector to counsel clients on issues including fund formation, transaction structuring and regulatory change, making her a wonderful addition and supporting our position as one of the leading funds-focused regulatory practices."

Established in 2011, Simpson Thacher's London Funds Practice advises many of Europe's preeminent private fund sponsors on significant capital raisings and ongoing fund-related matters. The Practice covers the full spectrum of private funds, including buyout, growth, venture capital, core private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy and real estate. The funds regulatory team advises on all regulatory aspects of capital raisings, as well as advising on European retail funds, financial services M&A, and other regulatory developments for fund sponsors.

