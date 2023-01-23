Anzeige
23.01.2023
U.S. Bank: Responding to Floods in California

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

With regions of California being impacted by a series of torrential rainstorms, U.S. Bank announced it will provide a $25,000 U.S. Bank Foundation contribution to the Northern California Coastal Region Red Cross in support of disaster relief efforts.

U.S. Bank, Monday, January 23, 2023, Press release picture

The U.S. Bank Foundation is a proud supporter of the American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program, contributing an annual $150,000 grant, and also provides about $500,000 in combined giving to the Red Cross each year through additional contributions, employee matching gifts and donations made by customers at U.S. Bank ATMs.

As California braces for more storms, U.S. Bank continues to prepare, respond to and support impacted employees, customers and communities. Additionally, the U.S. Bank Disaster Relief Assistance page offers resources for dealing with natural disasters.

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
