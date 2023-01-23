The South African government has provided figures on "embedded generation projects" that are currently under development in the country. It also revealed that it will soon launch a tender for big storage projects.South Africa's National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM) has revealed that there are currently around 9 GW of unsubsidized distributed-generation solar projects spread across more than 100 sites now under development. This category includes all utility-scale PV plants that are being planned outside of the country's auction scheme, the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement ...

