NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Marin Bancorp, "Bancorp" (Nasdaq: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, "Bank," announced earnings of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.81 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.76 in the prior quarter and $0.61 the same quarter a year ago. Annual earnings were $46.6 million in 2022, compared to $33.2 million in 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $2.92 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $2.30 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. Certain periods of earnings presented were impacted by the costs associated with our acquisition of American River Bankshares ("AMRB"), the details of which are discussed in this release. In particular, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for full-year 2022 was $2.96 per share, compared to $2.64 for 2021 without those costs (refer below for a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure).

" The fourth quarter and full year record results are a direct reflection of our commitment to disciplined banking fundamentals and our relationship banking model. We achieved expected earnings contribution from our American River Bank acquisition, maintained our low cost of deposits with strong liquidity, and we continue to improve our credit risk profile ahead of any potential downturn in the overall economic environment," said Tim Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer. " We are committed to gaining further operating efficiencies, and are announcing the closure of two branches in markets redundant with legacy American River Bank branches, as well as two additional branches in markets with nearby locations to meet all our customers' needs. These cost savings will be reinvested in our business, both through technology and talent."

Bancorp also provided the following highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022:

Return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.21% for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to 1.11% for the prior quarter, and return on average equity ("ROE") was 12.77%, compared to 11.65% for the prior quarter.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 50.92%, compared to 52.24% for the prior quarter of 2022. The improvement from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower operating expenses and higher net interest income.

The fourth quarter tax-equivalent net interest margin improved 10 basis points over the preceding quarter to 3.26% from 3.16%, as rising interest rates positively impacted the Bank's earning asset portfolio, while the cost of deposits rose only two basis points from 0.06% to 0.08%.

Deposits decreased by $329.4 million to $3.573 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.903 billion at September 30, 2022 as the Bank continued to carefully manage deposit costs. The decline was due to anticipated outflows due to planned business activities by a few large clients, some customers moving into alternative investments and normal year-end fluctuations. Non-interest bearing deposits made up 51.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared to 52.6% at September 30, 2022.

Loan balances of $2.093 billion at December 31, 2022, were down from $2.158 billion at September 30, 2022 and $2.256 billion at December 31, 2021. Loan originations of $240.2 million for the year were the second highest on record, while payoffs were uncharacteristically high. Payoffs included both Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans and $258.5 million of non-PPP loans, many of which were outside the Bank's control such as sales of businesses and properties, cash repayments and project completions. Shortly after year-end, we originated $35 million in commercial loans that had been expected to close in the fourth quarter, $15 million of which will be syndicated to a participant bank.

Credit quality remains strong and improved, with non-accrual loans representing 0.12% of total loans as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.49% as of September 30, 2022. Non-accrual loans dropped by $8.2 million (77%) in the quarter, with the payoff of three commercial real estate loans from two borrowers. Subsequent to year-end, there was an additional $1.2 million in payoffs. There was no adjustment to the allowance for credit losses on loans or unfunded commitments in the fourth quarter.

After careful consideration, the Bank decided to close four brick-and-mortar branch locations in March 2023. The acquisition of American River Bank resulted in an overlap in the Bank's branch network in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, prompting branch consolidations within Northern Sonoma County. In addition, our Tiburon and Buckhorn branches in Southern Marin and Amador counties are nearby other branches fully able to meet our customers' needs. These closures fulfill the remaining expense savings anticipated from the acquisition, improve efficiency and optimize our delivery channels while generating savings that will help to fund strategic initiatives going forward. The expected pre-tax savings in 2023 from the branch closures, net of accelerated costs, totals approximately $470 thousand, and future annual pre-tax savings are expected to be approximately $1.4 million.

All capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution. The total risk-based capital ratio for Bancorp was 15.9% at December 31, 2022, compared to 15.1% at September 30, 2022. The total risk-based capital ratio for the Bank was 15.7% at December 31, 2022, compared to 14.7% at September 30, 2022.

Bancorp's tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.2% at December 31, 2022, compared to 7.5% at September 30, 2022. The Bank's tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.1% at December 31, 2022, compared to 7.3% at September 30, 2022. Increases in the Bank's and Bancorp's tangible common equity ratios were primarily related to a $6.3 million decrease in after-tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities associated with interest rate decreases since September 30, 2022 and incremental earnings for the quarter, combined with a decrease in tangible assets, largely driven by a reduction in deposits.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on January 20, 2023. This is the 71st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Bank of Marin Bancorp. The cash dividend is payable on February 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2023.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, Bancorp's financial results are presented in accordance with GAAP and with reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of Bancorp's operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and manage Bancorp's business. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures to comparable non-GAAP financial measures is presented below. The reconciliation excludes quarterly data for quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, as there were no merger-related costs resulting in non-GAAP adjustments for those quarters.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Years ended (in thousands, except share data; unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income Net income (GAAP) $ 46,586 $ 33,228 Merger-related and conversion costs: Personnel and severance 393 3,005 Professional services 67 1,976 Data processing 77 1,127 Other 321 350 Total merger costs before tax benefits 858 6,458 Income tax benefit of merger-related expenses (254 ) (1,547 ) Total merger-related and conversion costs, net of tax benefits 604 4,911 Comparable net income (non-GAAP) $ 47,190 $ 38,139 Diluted earnings per share Weighted average diluted shares 15,969 14,422 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 2.92 $ 2.30 Merger-related and conversion costs, net of tax benefits $ 0.04 $ 0.34 Comparable diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 2.96 $ 2.64 Return on average assets Average assets $ 4,304,511 $ 3,537,163 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.08 % 0.94 % Comparable return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.10 % 1.08 % Return on average equity Average stockholders' equity $ 417,344 $ 394,363 Return on average equity (GAAP) 11.16 % 8.43 % Comparable return on average equity (non-GAAP) 11.31 % 9.67 % Efficiency ratio Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 75,269 $ 72,638 Merger-related expenses (858 ) (6,458 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 74,411 $ 66,180 Net interest income $ 127,492 $ 104,951 Non-interest income $ 10,905 $ 10,132 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 54.39 % 63.12 % Comparable efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 53.77 % 57.51 %

" Our strong performance throughout 2022 demonstrates the success of our strategy, with proactive balance sheet positioning, diligent expense control and prudent risk management that resulted in record net income, improved profitability metrics and significantly enhanced credit quality," said Tani Girton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. " Our strong balance sheet, liquidity and capital continue to generate profitability, as has been the case across many interest rate and economic cycles. We believe that this will continue in 2023, enabling us to further invest in our strategic initiatives and strengthen our franchise."

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans decreased by $65.8 million in the fourth quarter and totaled $2.093 billion at December 31, 2022. Loan originations were $36.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $52.2 million in the prior quarter and $80.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan payoffs were $55.3 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $53.0 million for the third quarter and $126.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan payoffs in the fourth quarter of 2022 consisted largely of commercial borrower real estate asset sales and cash paydowns as part of ongoing deleveraging and included $877 thousand in PPP loans. PPP loan payoffs in the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 were $7.9 million and $53.7 million, respectively. PPP loans outstanding totaled $3.5 million at December 31, 2022.

The $163.1 million decrease in loans year-over-year was mostly attributable to a $107.7 million decrease in PPP loans and a decrease in investor-owned commercial real estate loans, partially offset by growth in owner-occupied commercial real estate loans. Loan originations were $240.2 million in 2022, compared to $181.7 million in 2021, an increase of 32% partially due to 2022 incorporating a full year of activity after our acquisition of AMRB, compared to five months in 2021. Non-PPP payoffs were $258.5 million in 2022, compared to $218.1 million in 2021. The originations and payoffs noted above, combined with utilization on lines of credit and amortization on existing loans, resulted in the net decreases for these periods.

Non-accrual loans totaled $2.4 million, or 0.12% of the Bank's loan portfolio at December 31, 2022, compared to $10.6 million, or 0.49%, at September 30, 2022. Non-accrual loans decreased by $8.2 million in the fourth quarter due to payoffs of $7.7 million and paydowns of $624 thousand, partially offset by the addition of one home equity loan for $96 thousand. Subsequent to quarter end, $1.2 million of the non-accrual loans paid off.

Classified loans totaled $28.1 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $33.4 million in the prior quarter, decreasing $5.3 million due to three non-accrual owner-occupied commercial real estate loan payoffs totaling $7.7 million and additional paydowns of $900 thousand, partially offset by the downgrades to substandard of two investor-owned commercial real estate loans and one home equity loan totaling $3.0 million. Accruing loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $664 thousand at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.1 million at September 30, 2022.

Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $20 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $2 thousand in the prior quarter. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.10% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.06% at September 30, 2022.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, we did not adjust the provision for credit losses on loans. An increase in qualitative risk factors to account for the ongoing deterioration in the economic outlook not captured in the quantitative portion of the allowance was offset by the decrease in loan balances. This compared to a provision of $422 thousand in the prior quarter due to a similar adjustment to qualitative risk factors related to the economic outlook.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $45.4 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $185.6 million at September 30, 2022. The $140.2 million decrease was primarily related to the reduction in deposits.

Investments

The investment portfolio totaled $1.774 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.9 million from September 30, 2022. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of securities purchases totaling $26.2 million and $8.5 million decrease in pre-tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities, partially offset by paydowns totaling $31.3 million. The year-over-year increase of $264.5 million was due to purchases of $563.4 million, partially offset by maturities, calls, paydowns and sales totaling $188.0 million and $103.4 million in pre-tax unrealized losses on investment securities (including $14.8 million related to held-to-maturity securities transferred from available-for-sale in March).

Deposits

Deposits totaled $3.573 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.903 billion at September 30, 2022 and $3.809 billion at December 31, 2021. At the end of 2021 the bank held $520.7 million in cash and balances with deposit networks in anticipation of expected and potential unexpected deposit outflows during 2022. There were no balances held with deposit networks at the end of 2022.

Liquidity

Over the course of the year, deposit outflows and securities purchases were funded with cash, balances returned from deposit networks, borrowings and a reduction in loan balances. At December 31, 2022, the Bank had $112.0 million outstanding in overnight borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $33.0 million in the prior quarter. The $343 thousand increase from the prior quarter was primarily related to an increase of $624 thousand in interest income on loans, cash and investment securities, partially offset by an increase of $281 thousand in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. Quarter-over-quarter, average loan balances decreased $53.7 million to $2.1 billion, while the tax-equivalent yield increased 13 basis points to 4.38%. Average tax-equivalent yields on investment securities increased nine basis points in the fourth quarter to 2.20%.

Net interest income totaled $127.5 million in 2022, compared to $105.0 million in 2021. The $22.5 million increase from the prior year was primarily due to higher balances in the investment and commercial real estate loan portfolios, which added $18.4 million and $6.1 million, respectively, to net interest income. Additionally, 2022 incorporated a full year of net interest income from acquired earning assets of AMRB, compared to five months in 2021. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $376.6 million while the average cost dropped nine basis points, largely due to the extinguishment of subordinated debt that generated $1.4 million of interest expense in 2021.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.16% in the prior quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to a continued deployment of cash into higher yielding investment securities and higher yields on loans and Federal Reserve balances.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased six basis points to 3.11% in 2022, from 3.17% in 2021, as the proportion of average investment securities to average total interest-earning assets grew from 26% in 2021 to 44% in 2022 and fee income from PPP loans declined.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior quarter was largely attributed to the reduction of $297 thousand in fees for off-balance sheet deposits included in other income, which were returned to our balance sheet for liquidity management purposes. This decrease was partially offset by smaller increases in several other categories.

Non-interest income totaled $10.9 million in 2022, a $773 thousand increase from $10.1 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher fees on deposit balances held off balance sheet with deposit networks contributing $504 thousand in additional income, $414 thousand more service charges on deposit accounts, $296 thousand higher FHLB dividends, and a combination of smaller increases. Increases were partially offset by a $965 thousand reduction in bank-owned life insurance as the prior year included $1.1 million in benefits collected on insurance policies. Additionally, 2022 incorporated a full year of non-interest income from the AMRB acquisition, compared to five months in 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $18.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $18.7 million in the prior quarter. Decreases from the prior quarter included a $957 thousand reduction in salaries and employee benefits largely due to a bonus accrual adjustment and an increase to the discount rate on SERPs, partially offset by growth in personnel and increased expected payouts on performance grants. In addition, other real estate owned expenses declined due to a $345 thousand valuation adjustment in the prior quarter. Net reductions in expenses were partially offset by smaller increases in several other categories.

Non-interest expense increased $2.7 million to $75.3 million in 2022 from $72.6 million in 2021. Information technology expenses increased $647 thousand due to investments in software and equipment during 2022. Occupancy expenses increased $526 thousand due to merger growth and accelerated costs related to planned branch closures. Other increases included core deposit intangible amortization and FDIC insurance, largely attributable to the 2021 AMRB acquisition, a $490 thousand increase in employment recruiting costs included in other expense and $354 thousand in other real estate owned expense. Salaries and employee benefits expense was relatively flat year over year as increases in staffing, profit sharing, a reduction in deferred loan origination costs and a combination of smaller items were largely offset by the decline in merger-related expenses shown in the table on page 3. Professional services expenses decreased by $1.7 million primarily due to higher merger-related fees and PPP loan forgiveness application processing in the prior year partially offset by higher accounting fees in 2022. Data processing expenses decreased by $490 thousand primarily due to merger-related charges in the prior year as seen in the table on page 3, partially offset by increased costs associated with higher processing volumes for the larger bank.

Share Repurchase Program

Bancorp has an approved share repurchase program with $34.7 million remaining. The last activity under the program was in the first quarter of 2022, and we are considering the reinitiation of repurchase activity as we evaluate all of our strategic alternatives.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in Northern California, with assets of $4.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, Bank of Marin had 31 retail branches and 8 commercial banking offices located across 10 counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the "Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the "Best Places to Work" by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, including economic or other disruptions to financial markets caused by acts of terrorism, war or other conflicts such as Russia's military action in Ukraine, impacts from inflation, supply change disruptions, changes in interest rates (including the actions taken by the Federal Reserve to control inflation), California's unemployment rate, deposit flows, real estate values, and expected future cash flows on loans and securities; costs or effects of acquisitions; competition; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes in our area); adverse weather conditions; interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and successful integration of acquisitions. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by Bancorp, copies of which are available from Bancorp without charge. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended Years ended (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Selected operating data and performance ratios: Net income $ 12,881 $ 12,174 $ 46,586 $ 33,228 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.81 $ 0.76 $ 2.92 $ 2.30 Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.11 % 1.08 % 0.94 % Return on average equity 12.77 % 11.65 % 11.16 % 8.43 % Efficiency ratio 50.92 % 52.24 % 54.39 % 63.12 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.26 % 3.16 % 3.11 % 3.17 % Cost of deposits 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (20 ) $ (2 ) $ (23 ) $ (93 ) (in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Selected financial condition data: Total assets $ 4,147,464 $ 4,348,653 $ 4,314,209 Loans: Commercial and industrial1 $ 173,547 $ 207,488 $ 301,602 Real estate: Commercial owner-occupied 354,877 368,415 392,345 Commercial investor-owned 1,191,889 1,211,651 1,189,021 Construction 114,373 112,154 119,840 Home equity 88,748 89,244 88,746 Other residential 112,123 114,247 114,558 Installment and other consumer loans 56,989 55,137 49,533 Total loans $ 2,092,546 $ 2,158,336 $ 2,255,645 Non-accrual loans:2 Real estate: Commercial owner-occupied $ 1,563 $ 9,846 $ 7,269 Commercial investor-owned - - 694 Home equity 778 699 413 Installment and other consumer loans 91 92 - Total non-accrual loans $ 2,432 $ 10,637 $ 8,376 Classified loans (graded substandard and doubtful) $ 28,109 $ 33,421 $ 36,235 Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 664 $ 3,097 $ 1,673 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.10 % 1.06 % 1.02 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans3 1.10 % 1.07 % 1.07 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 9.45x 2.16x 2.75x Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.12 % 0.49 % 0.37 % Total deposits $ 3,573,348 $ 3,902,710 $ 3,808,550 Loan-to-deposit ratio 58.6 % 55.3 % 59.2 % Stockholders' equity $ 412,092 $ 396,592 $ 450,368 Book value per share $ 25.71 $ 24.74 $ 28.27 Tangible common equity to tangible assets- Bank 8.1 % 7.3 % 8.6 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets- Bancorp 8.2 % 7.5 % 8.8 % Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 15.7 % 14.7 % 14.4 % Total risk-based capital ratio - Bancorp 15.9 % 15.1 % 14.6 % Full-time equivalent employees 313 302 328 1 Includes SBA PPP loans of $3.5 million, $7.6 million, and $111.2 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. 2 There were no non-performing loans over 90 days past due and accruing interest as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 3 The allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding guaranteed SBA PPP loans, is considered a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure, as it represents only those loans that were considered in the calculation of the allowance for credit losses. Refer to footnote 1 above for SBA PPP totals.

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(in thousands, except share data; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 45,424 $ 185,552 $ 347,641 Investment securities: Held-to-maturity (at amortized cost, net of zero allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 ) 972,207 959,867 342,222 Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $892,605, $911,476 and $1,169,520 at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; net of zero allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 802,096 812,493 1,167,568 Total investment securities 1,774,303 1,772,360 1,509,790 Loans, at amortized cost 2,092,546 2,158,336 2,255,645 Allowance for credit losses on loans (22,983 ) (22,963 ) (23,023 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans 2,069,563 2,135,373 2,232,622 Goodwill 72,754 72,754 72,754 Bank-owned life insurance 67,066 62,056 61,473 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,821 25,006 23,604 Bank premises and equipment, net 8,134 7,102 7,558 Core deposit intangible, net 5,116 5,481 6,605 Other real estate owned 455 455 800 Interest receivable and other assets 79,828 82,514 51,362 Total assets $ 4,147,464 $ 4,348,653 $ 4,314,209 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 1,839,114 $ 2,051,975 $ 1,910,240 Interest bearing: Transaction accounts 287,651 293,722 290,813 Savings accounts 338,163 342,630 340,959 Money market accounts 989,390 1,074,568 1,116,303 Time accounts 119,030 139,815 150,235 Total deposits 3,573,348 3,902,710 3,808,550 Borrowings and other obligations 112,439 365 419 Operating lease liabilities 26,639 26,744 25,429 Interest payable and other liabilities 22,946 22,242 29,443 Total liabilities 3,735,372 3,952,061 3,863,841 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value; authorized - 5,000,000 shares, none issued - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 16,029,138, 16,029,048 and 15,929,243 at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 215,057 214,720 212,524 Retained earnings 270,781 261,907 239,868 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (73,746 ) (80,035 ) (2,024 ) Total stockholders' equity 412,092 396,592 450,368 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,147,464 $ 4,348,653 $ 4,314,209

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three months ended Years ended (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 23,500 $ 23,357 $ 25,495 $ 93,868 $ 91,612 Interest on investment securities 10,126 9,674 5,625 34,766 16,342 Interest on federal funds sold and due from banks 575 546 125 1,407 399 Total interest income 34,201 33,577 31,245 130,041 108,353 Interest expense Interest on interest-bearing transaction accounts 191 121 53 421 172 Interest on savings accounts 32 32 28 125 94 Interest on money market accounts 405 268 505 1,589 1,520 Interest on time accounts 114 128 25 323 246 Interest on borrowings and other obligations 89 1 1 91 9 Interest on subordinated debenture - - - - 1,361 Total interest expense 831 550 612 2,549 3,402 Net interest income 33,370 33,027 30,633 127,492 104,951 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans - 422 600 (63 ) (1,449 ) Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded loan commitments - - 210 (318 ) (992 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 33,370 32,605 29,823 127,873 107,392 Non-interest income Wealth Management and Trust Services 490 507 607 2,227 2,222 Debit card interchange fees, net 513 502 544 2,051 1,812 Service charges on deposit accounts 519 535 531 2,007 1,593 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance, net 296 222 302 1,229 2,194 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 297 251 255 1,056 760 Merchant interchange fees, net 119 141 175 549 422 Losses on investment securities, net - (63 ) (17 ) (63 ) (16 ) Other income 353 628 322 1,849 1,145 Total non-interest income 2,587 2,723 2,719 10,905 10,132 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,600 10,557 10,716 42,046 41,939 Occupancy and equipment 2,084 1,941 1,929 7,823 7,297 Data processing 1,080 1,093 1,887 4,649 5,139 Professional services 985 736 653 3,299 4,974 Information technology 678 573 445 2,197 1,550 Depreciation and amortization 581 414 461 1,840 1,740 Amortization of core deposit intangible 365 370 393 1,489 1,135 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance 293 300 292 1,179 889 Directors' expense 269 233 297 1,107 957 Charitable contributions 104 49 90 709 587 Other real estate owned 4 350 - 359 5 Other expense 2,267 2,062 1,821 8,572 6,426 Total non-interest expense 18,310 18,678 18,984 75,269 72,638 Income before provision for income taxes 17,647 16,650 13,558 63,509 44,886 Provision for income taxes 4,766 4,476 3,844 16,923 11,658 Net income $ 12,881 $ 12,174 $ 9,714 $ 46,586 $ 33,228 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.76 $ 0.61 $ 2.93 $ 2.32 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.76 $ 0.61 $ 2.92 $ 2.30 Weighted average shares: Basic 15,948 15,939 15,948 15,921 14,340 Diluted 16,001 15,974 16,027 15,969 14,422 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income $ 12,881 $ 12,174 $ 9,714 $ 46,586 $ 33,228 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in net unrealized gains or losses on available-for-sale securities 8,474 (31,816 ) (12,723 ) (88,620 ) (21,281 ) Reclassification adjustment for losses on available-for-sale securities included in net income - 63 17 63 16 Net unrealized losses on securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity - - - (14,847 ) - Amortization of net unrealized losses on securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity 454 510 108 1,580 493 Other comprehensive income (loss), before tax 8,928 (31,243 ) (12,598 ) (101,824 ) (20,772 ) Deferred tax expense (benefit) 2,639 (9,236 ) (3,726 ) (30,102 ) (6,147 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 6,289 (22,007 ) (8,872 ) (71,722 ) (14,625 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 19,170 $ (9,833 ) $ 842 $ (25,136 ) $ 18,603

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP AVERAGE STATEMENTS OF CONDITION AND ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits with banks 1 $ 61,878 $ 575 3.64 % $ 94,963 $ 546 2.24 % $ 330,894 $ 125 0.15 % Investment securities 2, 3 1,873,028 10,319 2.20 % 1,875,660 9,875 2.11 % 1,410,383 5,801 1.65 % Loans 1, 3, 4 2,113,201 23,670 4.38 % 2,166,879 23,540 4.25 % 2,269,785 25,711 4.43 % Total interest-earning assets 1 4,048,107 34,564 3.34 % 4,137,502 33,961 3.21 % 4,011,062 31,637 3.09 % Cash and non-interest-bearing due from banks 44,480 44,597 85,869 Bank premises and equipment, net 7,933 7,052 7,777 Interest receivable and other assets, net 125,483 145,691 194,058 Total assets $ 4,226,003 $ 4,334,842 $ 4,298,766 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 290,064 $ 191 0.26 % $ 293,296 $ 121 0.16 % $ 290,394 $ 53 0.07 % Savings accounts 338,760 32 0.04 % 341,468 32 0.04 % 336,715 28 0.03 % Money market accounts 1,036,932 405 0.15 % 1,025,722 268 0.10 % 1,102,943 505 0.18 % Time accounts, including CDARS 127,906 114 0.35 % 142,341 128 0.36 % 144,993 25 0.07 % Borrowings and other obligations 1, 6 8,014 89 4.34 % 337 1 0.93 % 430 1 0.62 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,801,676 831 0.18 % 1,803,164 550 0.12 % 1,875,475 612 0.13 % Demand accounts 1,975,390 2,069,476 1,915,309 Interest payable and other liabilities 48,592 47,583 54,514 Stockholders' equity 400,345 414,619 453,468 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 4,226,003 $ 4,334,842 $ 4,298,766 Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin 1 $ 33,733 3.26 % $ 33,411 3.16 % $ 31,025 3.03 % Reported net interest income/margin 1 $ 33,370 3.23 % $ 33,027 3.12 % $ 30,633 2.99 % Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread 3.16 % 3.09 % 2.96 % Year ended Year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits with banks 1 $ 120,395 $ 1,407 1.15 % $ 287,626 $ 399 0.14 % Investment securities 2, 3 1,796,628 35,534 1.98 % 866,790 16,999 1.96 % Loans 1, 3, 4 2,175,259 94,614 4.29 % 2,155,982 92,376 4.23 % Total interest-earning assets 1 4,092,282 131,555 3.17 % 3,310,398 109,774 3.27 % Cash and non-interest-bearing due from banks 53,534 61,299 Bank premises and equipment, net 7,400 5,964 Interest receivable and other assets, net 151,295 159,502 Total assets $ 4,304,511 $ 3,537,163 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 294,682 $ 421 0.14 % $ 217,924 $ 172 0.08 % Savings accounts 341,710 125 0.04 % 268,397 94 0.04 % Money market accounts 1,065,104 1,589 0.15 % 864,625 1,520 0.18 % Time accounts, including CDARS 140,547 323 0.23 % 115,393 246 0.21 % Borrowings and other obligations 1, 6 2,295 91 3.90 % 892 9 1.08 % Subordinated debenture 1, 5 - - - % 534 1,361 251.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,844,338 2,549 0.14 % 1,467,765 3,402 0.23 % Demand accounts 1,993,373 1,628,289 Interest payable and other liabilities 49,456 46,746 Stockholders' equity 417,344 394,363 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 4,304,511 $ 3,537,163 Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin 1 $ 129,006 3.11 % $ 106,372 3.17 % Reported net interest income/margin 1 $ 127,492 3.07 % $ 104,951 3.13 % Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread 3.03 % 3.04 % 1 Interest income/expense is divided by actual number of days in the period times 360 days to correspond to stated interest rate terms, where applicable. 2 Yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost balances rather than fair value, as changes in fair value are reflected as a component of stockholders' equity. Investment security interest is earned on 30/360 day basis monthly. 3 Yields and interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the Federal statutory rate of 21 percent. 4 Average balances on loans outstanding include non-performing loans. The amortized portion of net loan origination fees is included in interest income on loans, representing an adjustment to the yield. 5 2021 interest on the subordinated debenture included $1.3 million in accelerated discount accretion from the early redemption of our last subordinated debenture on March 15, 2021. 6 Average balances and rate consider $13.9 million in FHLB borrowings acquired from ARB that were redeemed on August 25, 2021.

