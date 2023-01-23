Spain's cumulative PV capacity under its self-consumption regime hit 5.24 GW at the end of December.From pv magazine Spain Spain deployed around 2,507 MW of new PV systems under its self-consumption regime, according to data from Unión Española Fotovoltaica (UNEF). This figure represents an increase of 108% from 2021, when 1,203 MW were commissioned. At the end of December, Spain reached around 5,249 MW of cumulative installed power for self-consumption. About 47% of the new capacity additions have been installed in the industrial sector, followed by 32% in the residential sector, and 20% in ...

