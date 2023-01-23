Regulatory News:

Groupe OKwind (FR0013439627 ALOKW) (Paris:ALOKW),which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today announces its indicative financial calendar for 2023 fiscal year.

Indicative financial calendar:

Events Dates* 2022 Annual Sales January 26, 2023 2022 Annual Results

and 2023 First Quarter Sales April 17, 2023 Annual General Meeting June 6, 2023 2023 Second Quarter Sales July 19, 2023 2023 Half-Year Results

and 2023 Third Quarter Sales October 16, 2023

(*) The press releases will be issued after the close of trading. Information may be subject to change.

About Groupe OKwind

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKwind develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKwind enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2021, Groupe OKwind generated consolidated revenues of €25 million and today has 160 employees, with more than 2,000 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005481/en/

Contacts:

Groupe OKwind

Investor Relations

investors@okwind.com

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Thomas Grojean

Investor Relations

okwind@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

okwind@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98