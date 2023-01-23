The "Europe Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Indication, Nutrition Type, Form, Product, Distribution Channel, and Age Group" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enteral medical nutrition market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 4,042.08 million in 2022 to US$ 2,857.47 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Crohn's disease, gastrointestinal disease due to trauma, bowel obstruction (BO), microscopic colitis, short bowel syndrome, and ulcerative colitis are a few gastrointestinal diseases.

According to Medscape, in developed countries, the most common cause of small-bowel obstruction (SBO) is intra-abdominal adhesions, accounting for ~65 to 75% of cases, followed by hernias. In contrast, in developing countries, SBO is primarily caused by hernias (30-40%), adhesions (about 30%), and tuberculosis (about 10%).

Patients with gastrointestinal disease are at an increased risk of nutritional deterioration due to fasting for the diagnostic tests, therapeutic dietary restriction, and loss of appetite due to anorexia or altered nutritional requirement which is caused due to the disease itself.

Enteral medical nutrition is preferred for the gastrointestinal disease patients as these patients cannot consume food orally and therefore enteral route is preferred to provide the required nutrients. Therefore, the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, especially in developing countries, drives the growth of the enteral medical nutrition market.

Market Overview

The Europe enteral medical nutrition market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US held the largest share of the Europe enteral medical nutrition market in 2021.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases followed by rising research and development activities by various major firms, increasing expenditure on patient care, and increasing preference for enteral nutrition ultimately drive the overall enteral medical nutrition market during the forecast period.

Further, The US enteral medical nutrition market holds the largest share in the Europe region. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to favor market growth. Chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes are the leading causes of disability and death in the US. As per the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, six in ten Americans have at least one chronic disease, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and others.

Increasing expenditure on chronic health conditions is likely to favor market growth. In 2016, the total costs in the US. for direct treatment for chronic diseases was US$1.1 trillion, equivalent to around 6% of the nation's GDP. Further, in 2020, the total expenditure of chronic diseases in the US reached US$3.7 trillion, which is around 19.6% of the country's GDP.

The US government is taking many initiatives to boost the enteral nutrition market. For instance, the Feeding Tube Awareness Foundation is creating awareness about feeding tube adoption. The foundation has celebrated the annual Feeding Tube Awareness Week from February 4 to February 8, 2019. More than 500,000 children and adults in the US depend on enteral feeding for nutrition, and the number is expected to increase in the forecast period.

Europe Enteral Medical Nutrition Market Segmentation

Based on indication, the Europe enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into respiratory disorders, cancer, post COVID-19, gastrointestinal disorders, liver failure, and others. The respiratory disorders segment held the largest share in 2022.

Based on nutrition type, the Europe enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into supplemental and sole source. The supplemental segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on form, the Europe enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into powder, liquid, and semi-solid. The semi-solid segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on product, the Europe enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into standard protein diet, high protein diet, fruit juice based oral nutrition, and others. The standard protein diet segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the Europe Enteral Medical Nutrition market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Stores and Other Pharmacies. The Hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on Age Group, the Europe enteral medical nutrition market is segmented into child (till 18 years) and adults (above 18 years). The adult segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on country, the market is segmented into France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and the Rest of Europe. Germany dominated the market in 2022.

Abbott Laboratories; B. Braun Melsungen AG; DSM Nutritional Products AG; Fresenius Kabi AG; Global Health Products, Inc.; Hormel Foods Corporation; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; Nestle S.A.; Nutricia; and Smartfish AS are the leading companies operating in the enteral medical nutrition market in the region.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in Prevalence of Cachexia

Rise in Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Diseases

Market Restraints

Complications of Enteral Nutrition

Market Opportunities

Use of Next Generation Technology for Proper Enteral Nutrition Feeding

Future Trends

Developments Related to Enteral Medical Nutrition Products

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Dsm Nutritional Products Ag

Fresenius Kabi Ag

Global Health Products, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Nutricia

Smartfish As

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bu486

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005623/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900