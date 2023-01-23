PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 23 January 2023

VINCI Concessions and Hype form a strategic partnership

to accelerate hydrogen mobility

VINCI Concessions has invested €15 million in Hype, the developer behind France's first integrated hydrogen mobility platform.

VINCI Energies is to work with Hype as its exclusive partner for the construction of new hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure in the Greater Paris area.

VINCI Concessions is to work with Hype to expand its network in France and around the world.





VINCI Concessions, a global player in transport infrastructure development and management, has announced the completion of a €15 million investment1 in Hype, the developer behind France's first integrated hydrogen mobility platform and an operator of a large hydrogen taxi fleet. Alongside this investment, VINCI Concessions and Hype have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen mobility infrastructure in France and around the world.

As part of this partnership, Hype will task VINCI Energies with building new hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure in the Greater Paris area. In total, 26 refuelling stations with locally produced hydrogen - including 20 with a capacity of 1 tonne per day - are expected to open for public use in the next three years.

Moreover, VINCI Concessions will leverage its resources to help Hype deploy its network of stations in other regions across France and further afield, including by drawing on VINCI Energies' expertise in hydrogen.

About Hype

Launched in Paris in 2015 on the occasion of COP 21 and in response to the public health emergency of air and noise pollution in urban areas, Hype is developing the first hydrogen mobility platform integrating supply, production, distribution and uses, with taxis as the first relevant market. Hype, which has been operating the world's largest fleet of hydrogen-powered taxis for the past seven years, now seeks to drive a rapid and mass transition to zero-emission taxis and professional mobility modes. Leveraging its speed of execution, its agility and its scalable model facilitating the use of zero-emission mobility solutions for as many drivers and customers as possible in the short term, Hype plans to deploy its platform in 15 other regions across France and around the world by the end of 2025. www.hype.taxi

About VINCI Concessions

VINCI Concessions is an international player in transport infrastructure. We leverage our integrated model to design, finance, build, operate and maintain more than 90 airports, motorways and rail projects in 23 countries, through our subsidiaries VINCI Airports, VINCI Highways and VINCI Railways. We are committed to shared growth with regions, and are actively making mobility ever more sustainable, efficient and innovative.

www.vinci-concessions.com / @VINCIConcess / www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-concessions

About VINCI Energies

In a world undergoing constant change, VINCI Energies focuses on connections, performance, energy efficiency and data to fast-track the rollout of new technologies and support two major changes: the digital transformation and the energy transition. With their strong regional roots and agile and innovative structure, our business units make energy, transport and communication infrastructure, factories, buildings and IT systems more reliable, safe, sustainable and efficient. www.vinci-energies.com

1In the form of instruments providing access to capital, alongside Hype's other strategic partners HRS and McPhy.





