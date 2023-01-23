The World Future Energy Summit showed that Middle Eastern solar markets are still driven by utility-scale PV, although the C&I sector shows signs of growth. Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are the most promising markets for big solar projects, with huge pipelines under development, while Lebanon and Yemen show promise due to chronic energy shortages.The 2023 edition of the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi attracted most of the heavyweights of the Middle Eastern renewables industry, as well as all big manufacturers of solar modules and inverters from China. The event showed ...

