Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announced that it assisted more than 60,000 children in situations of vulnerability across 50 countries last year through its Citizen of the World (COTW) program.

Founded in 2006, COTW is part of the Teleperformance Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy to meet today's major global challenges. The company is committed to developing in a sustainable manner, creating meaningful connections to bring people together and create value for all stakeholders while ensuring that future generations can meet their own needs. This includes helping the world's most vulnerable infants and children meet basic survival needs and ultimately reach their individual potential.

Since its inception, COTW has made US$60 million in cash and in-kind donations to help improve lives around the world. The program's multi-faceted commitment includes funding and sponsorship for abandoned baby shelters in developing countries, de-worming and other medical supply needs, food provisioning, computer donations to impoverished schools, clothing and toy donations, and victim transport funding.

"At Teleperformance focusing on people is core to our DNA, and our support for vulnerable populations is an extension of this," said Clémentine Gauthier-Medina, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Teleperformance Group. "We are committed to improving the lives of children, families and communities where we operate, and where our employees and their families live."

Key COTW accomplishments in 2022 include:

United States

The program aided 17,000 children across the United States, including supporting 13,000 school-aged refugee children in partnership with Granite Education Foundation (GEF). Teleperformance donations supported students, teachers and schools, with GEF providing food assistance, student aid, awards and educator support. Additionally, COTW recognized 10 outstanding educators with classroom grants and school supplies.

India

Teleperformance philanthropy helped establish infrastructure for schools in four major cities across India in partnership with NGOs, which benefit more than 10,000 underprivileged children and children with disabilities. The company also successfully launched the Pathshala Project, in five locations to help ensure quality education for underprivileged children. The Project will expand across 14 more locations by March 2024, supporting education for another 5,000 children. The company aims to equip the children with basic education and the youth with recruitment readiness interventions through mentorship programs to enable them to get hired and sustain a livelihood.

Philippines

Teleperformance partnered with universities, colleges, student organizations and learning institutions to help develop and hone talent on their path to become future business services professionals, impacting around 10,000 children. Further, the company donated to Project Angel Tree, a Department of Labor and Employment initiative aiding victims of child labor under the Department's Child Labor Prevention and Elimination Program. The company provided shoes, clothes, school bags and office supplies.

Colombia

Teleperformance supported tech education for more than 8,500 children across Colombia by donating smart devices, contributing to technological innovation and using tools that facilitate educational scenarios. A key program promoted gender equality among 3,000 girls in economically disadvantaged areas through "Be what you want to be!" in partnership with Instituto Colombiano de Bienestar Familiar (ICBF).

Learn more about Teleperformance COTW projects in different countries here.

