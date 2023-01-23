Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 16 to January 20, 2023:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
16/01/2023
357,064
59.889193
21,384,274.81
XPAR
16/01/2023
140,000
59.915554
8,388,177.56
CEUX
16/01/2023
25,000
59.943848
1,498,596.20
TQEX
16/01/2023
15,000
59.953219
899,298.29
AQEU
17/01/2023
351,522
59.237557
20,823,304.51
XPAR
17/01/2023
150,000
59.234959
8,885,243.85
CEUX
17/01/2023
25,000
59.241293
1,481,032.33
TQEX
17/01/2023
15,000
59.253327
888,799.91
AQEU
18/01/2023
346,619
59.797431
20,726,925.74
XPAR
18/01/2023
150,000
59.810865
8,971,629.75
CEUX
18/01/2023
25,000
59.799085
1,494,977.13
TQEX
18/01/2023
15,000
59.780034
896,700.51
AQEU
19/01/2023
365,076
58.463725
21,343,702.87
XPAR
19/01/2023
150,000
58.465898
8,769,884.70
CEUX
19/01/2023
25,000
58.486472
1,462,161.80
TQEX
19/01/2023
10,000
58.568419
585,684.19
AQEU
20/01/2023
355,282
59.026739
20,971,137.89
XPAR
20/01/2023
140,411
59.053210
8,291,720.27
CEUX
20/01/2023
29,110
59.045663
1,718,819.25
TQEX
20/01/2023
19,426
59.050351
1,147,112.12
AQEU
Total
2,709,510
59.283481
160,629,183.65
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
