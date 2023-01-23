Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 16 to January 20, 2023:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 16/01/2023 357,064 59.889193 21,384,274.81 XPAR 16/01/2023 140,000 59.915554 8,388,177.56 CEUX 16/01/2023 25,000 59.943848 1,498,596.20 TQEX 16/01/2023 15,000 59.953219 899,298.29 AQEU 17/01/2023 351,522 59.237557 20,823,304.51 XPAR 17/01/2023 150,000 59.234959 8,885,243.85 CEUX 17/01/2023 25,000 59.241293 1,481,032.33 TQEX 17/01/2023 15,000 59.253327 888,799.91 AQEU 18/01/2023 346,619 59.797431 20,726,925.74 XPAR 18/01/2023 150,000 59.810865 8,971,629.75 CEUX 18/01/2023 25,000 59.799085 1,494,977.13 TQEX 18/01/2023 15,000 59.780034 896,700.51 AQEU 19/01/2023 365,076 58.463725 21,343,702.87 XPAR 19/01/2023 150,000 58.465898 8,769,884.70 CEUX 19/01/2023 25,000 58.486472 1,462,161.80 TQEX 19/01/2023 10,000 58.568419 585,684.19 AQEU 20/01/2023 355,282 59.026739 20,971,137.89 XPAR 20/01/2023 140,411 59.053210 8,291,720.27 CEUX 20/01/2023 29,110 59.045663 1,718,819.25 TQEX 20/01/2023 19,426 59.050351 1,147,112.12 AQEU Total 2,709,510 59.283481 160,629,183.65

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

