JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 December 2022 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31 December 2022 US$ 4.35

JZCP's NAV at 31 December 2022 is $4.35 per share ($4.33 per share at 30 November 2022), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net fx gains of 5 cents offset by net investment losses of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents .

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31 December 2022:

US$'000 Assets Private Investments1 329,963 Cash and cash equivalents1 84,522 Other receivables 161 Total Assets 414,646 Liabilities Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,557 Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 2023 31,986 Other liabilities 2,040 Total liabilities 77,583 Net Asset Value 337,063 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.35

1 The agreed disposal, subject to conditions, of a portfolio company of Deflecto Holdings (announced 19 December 2022) was not completed at 31 December 2022, therefore expected proceeds of approximately $54.6 million are not included in the Cash and cash equivalents stated and are instead included within the carrying value of Private Investments.

