PR Newswire
23.01.2023 | 18:12
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 23

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31 December 2022 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31 December 2022US$ 4.35

JZCP's NAV at 31 December 2022 is $4.35 per share ($4.33 per share at 30 November 2022), the increase in NAV of 2 cents per share is due to net fx gains of 5 cents offset by net investment losses of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents .

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31 December 2022:

US$'000
Assets
Private Investments1329,963
Cash and cash equivalents184,522
Other receivables161
Total Assets414,646
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 202743,557
Subordinated Loan Notes - maturity date 30th September 202331,986
Other liabilities2,040
Total liabilities77,583
Net Asset Value337,063
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share$4.35

1 The agreed disposal, subject to conditions, of a portfolio company of Deflecto Holdings (announced 19 December 2022) was not completed at 31 December 2022, therefore expected proceeds of approximately $54.6 million are not included in the Cash and cash equivalents stated and are instead included within the carrying value of Private Investments.

Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

© 2023 PR Newswire
