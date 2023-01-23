DJ ASMALLWORLD signs The Chedi Andermatt as first hotel of ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY

ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Alliance ASMALLWORLD signs The Chedi Andermatt as first hotel of ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY 2023-01-23 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Zurich, 23.01.2023 - Today, ASMALLWORLD AG announced that it has signed the prestigious The Chedi Andermatt as the first hotel of its newly-created ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY soft brand, which allows independent hotels to join the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty platform with over 21 million customers. The Chedi Andermatt, which will also become part of GHA DISCOVERY's distinguished Ultratravel Collection, has been a staple of Swiss Alpine luxury since its much-anticipated opening in 2013 and is an exciting first step for ASMALLWORLD's expansion into the hotel loyalty space. The go-live is expected towards the end of Q1.

In May 2022, ASMALLWORLD completed the acquisition of a 10% stake in Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), a company that unites 40 hotel brands and more than 800 hotels in one shared loyalty programme called GHA DISCOVERY. The successful loyalty platform has over 21 million customers and generates over USD 2 billion in annual revenue for participating member hotels.

As part of the ongoing collaboration between the two companies, ASMALLWORLD and GHA agreed last year to create a soft brand named ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY that will provide independent hotels with a path to join the DISCOVERY loyalty platform, which was previously only accessible to multi-property hotel brands.

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY - empowering independent hotels

To support GHA with the expansion of its hotel portfolio, ASMALLWORLD's newly created ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY soft brand will soon be added to the 40 existing GHA DISCOVERY hotel brands. The newly created brand will serve as an umbrella for unique, independent hotels that wish to join the DISCOVERY loyalty platform with the support of ASMALLWORLD.

In this setup, ASMALLWORLD will act as a service partner for these independent hotels, allowing them to access the DISCOVERY network and maximise the value they receive from it. For joining hotels, the main benefits come from three sources. First, independent hotels can expand their global reach by accessing the GHA DISCOVERY distribution platform and will profit from incremental revenue from more than 21 million existing customers. Second, GHA DISCOVERY is a cost-effective distribution channel, allowing hotels to reduce their dependency on third-party channels, specifically online travel agencies, and improve their margins. Third, hotels can offer their customers highly valuable loyalty benefits, including the programme's unique DISCOVERY USD, a flexible and valuable rewards currency that will increase customer retention.

The Chedi Andermatt - combining Swiss hospitality with Asian charm

The Chedi Andermatt, located in Andermatt, a town in southern Switzerland within the canton of Uri, combines authentic Alpine chic with Asian style elements to create a unique aesthetic in the heart of the Swiss Alps, as evident by its receipt of the best possible rating by Forbes Travel Guide 2022- and five-star rating. The Chedi Andermatt offers 123 rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars, a wine cellar, and a 2,400-square metre spa and wellness area, all of which are surrounded by world-class ski slopes, biking trails, hiking trails, and golf resorts.

ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY to go live towards the end of Q1

The signing of The Chedi Andermatt marks an important milestone for ASMALLWORLD's efforts to build its new business as a service provider for independent hotels. The company is also in conversations with multiple other properties, and further additions to its portfolio are expected to be announced over the coming months.

Further, the ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY website is currently in the final stages of its development and is expected to go live towards the end of the first quarter of this year. At that time, The Chedi Andermatt will also begin to offer its customers full DISCOVERY loyalty benefits. In conjuntion with joining GHA DISCOVERY, The Chedi Andermatt will also become part of the prestigious Ultratravel Collection, a distinction reserved for DISCOVERY hotels of the highest standard.

"We are incredibly excited to start our new venture with such an iconic hotel as The Chedi Andermatt, and ASMALLWORLD will ensure that our partnership will be a success for both parties. This important milestone also confirms that we have a compelling offering for independent hotels, and we expect to can announce more additions to the ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY portfolio in the near future," comments ASMALLWORLD CEO Jan Luescher.

This press release and further information can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.

About the The Chedi Andermatt

Surrounded by the wonderful nature and year-round beauty of the Swiss Alps, The Chedi Andermatt fits elegantly with the classic ski chalets of Andermatt that give this timelessly charming town in the Ursern Valley its character. Designed by the renowned architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects, this deluxe 5-star hotel opened in 2013 to reveal a perfect fusion of authentic Swiss alpine chic and Asian style. Traditional materials like warm woods and natural stone create an intimate and sophisticated atmosphere throughout the 123 spacious guest rooms and suites, as well as the hotel amenities. These include The Restaurant, The Japanese Restaurant, The Chalet (open only in the winter months), The Bar and Living Room, The Lobby, The Courtyard, The Wine and Cigar Library and the 2,400-square meter The Spa and Health Club. With the gourmet restaurant "The Japanese by The Chedi Andermatt" at 2,300 metres above sea level, the hotel also operates the highest Japanese restaurant in Switzerland. The world-renowned Forbes Travel Guide awarded The Chedi Andermatt in 2022 with its best possible rating, the prestigious 5-Star Award, for the fourth year in a row. In addition, the Falstaff Hotel Guide 2022 ranked the deluxe 5-star hotel as one of the 10 best hotels in Switzerland - scoring 98 points out of 100.

For more information, visit www.thechediandermatt.com

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA)

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) brings together a unique collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. GHA represents a collection of 40 brands with more than 800 hotels in 100 countries, serving 21 million members. The award-winning GHA DISCOVERY programme generates approximately USD2 billion in revenue and more than eight million room nights annually. GHA's brands include Anantara, Araiya, Avani, Campbell Gray, Capella, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Divani, Doyle, Elewana, Fauchon, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Mysk, NH Hotels, NH Collection, nhow, Niccolo, Nikki Beach, NUO, Oaks, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, PARKROYAL, Patina, The Residence by Cenizaro, Shaza, Sukhothai, Sun International, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy.

For more information, visit www.globalhotelalliance.com

About GHA DISCOVERY

Launched in 2010, GHA DISCOVERY is the world's largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands, currently featuring more than 800 hotels, resorts and palaces across 40 brands. Members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits, and generous rewards at home or away. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers.

For more information, visit www.ghadiscovery.com

The ASMALLWORLD Group:

ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.

Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem that enables and inspires members to travel better, experience more and make new connections.

Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through its app and website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions, receive travel and lifestyle inspiration and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.

Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world, access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major global sporting events and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and Gstaad.

Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem include:

ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate," which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost.

ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services.

ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality consulting and management consultancy, which supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit.

First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices.

The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world.

